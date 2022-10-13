ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list

By Matt Giles
 5 days ago

Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's reason to think they may survive his cut.

Flowers, a silky perimeter talent who ranks No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, has repeatedly mentioned the continued interest from the Blue Devils . And he's noted that Duke was his "dream school" as a child.

"I think they're trying to just feel me out," Flowers said to On3's Joe Tipton about the Duke basketball staff last week. "They've watched me play a whole lot, all summer and at Huntington Prep last year. It's the Brotherhood...It's a great program. Guys like Jayson Tatum, Grant Hill, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett; they've had a lot of great players come out of there in my type of mold."

In September, Flowers told SI.com's Jason Jordan that he might make an exception to his list's offers-only requirement for a program like Duke.

"I'd like all of the schools on my list to be offers," he said. "But I'm open if I know the offer is probably coming, and you make that clear to me. I might do that with, like, one school, but that's it."

With at least 30 reported offers, including one from UNC, Trentyn Flowers boasts a considerably deep list of suitors. So it makes sense that he would want to give his phone a break by eliminating roughly 20 of them from contention before his junior season begins.

Duke's 2024 offer sheet consists of seven names:

  • Five-star combo guard Dylan Harper
  • Five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson
  • Five-star small forward Naas Cunningham
  • Five-star small forward Bryson Tucker
  • Five-star small forward Carter Bryant
  • Four-star small forward Darren Harris
  • Four-star center James Brown

Notice most of those recruits play at or near Flowers' position. While none of Duke's targets have committed to first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, none have committed elsewhere or put out a list that doesn't include the Blue Devils.

