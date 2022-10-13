Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff

Read full article on original website
Teenager testifies treatment in Clayton County Jail 'felt like torture'
ATLANTA - He had just turned 17 years old when his mother called the police to report he had torn up their home—throwing food out of the refrigerator and shattering a window—because he was angry the Wi-Fi was not working properly. Hours later, the high school student found himself strapped in a restraint chair inside the Clayton County Jail.
Police: Would-be armed carjacker caught after chase in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. - A suspect is behind bars at the Clayton County Jail after police say he tried to carjack a vehicle with a child inside. The Morrow Police Department say Monday night 31-year-old Quadarius Johnson attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station on Mt. Zion Rd. The...
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
Dozens charged as Atlanta police crackdown on street racing again
ATLANTA - City of Atlanta officials say two parents were among a dozen charged last weekend in a crackdown on street racing. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says police will use every tool to round up the lawbreakers. The parents came to pick up juveniles detained by police. They were surprised...
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
Man, accomplice arrested after murder in Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested two people in connection to a man found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead on Thursday morning. Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana, and an accomplice were taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. "We...
Protesters rally outside Gwinnett County Jail after three incarcerated men die
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Activists who gathered outside the Gwinnett County Jail Saturday afternoon said they were angry. After the deaths of three men behind bars, their loved ones stood alongside members of state and local NAACP chapters to demand answers and better conditions. "They are human beings," said Penny...
Man with limp wanted in Atlanta armed robbery
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit is looking for a man with a noticeable limp in connection to the armed robbery of an Atlanta business. Investigators said the man robbed the PhoneMax off of Euclid Avenue around 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. They said they obtained a video...
New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams
FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
Spelman’s police chief details homecoming security after shooting near campus
ATLANTA - Spelman’s police chief details homecoming security measures after weekend shooting near campus injures four people. Atlanta police say the investigation into a drive-by shooting that sent several Atlanta University Center students to the hospital over the weekend is ongoing. The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday in the midst of Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming celebration.
Sheriff: Douglas County man missing for over a week
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who hasn't been seen in over a week. Officials say Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 15 after he left the location where he was living near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road. Higgins was last seen on Oct. 8.
1 killed in I-85 road rage crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say road rage is to blame for a deadly crash along Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:39 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 between Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Beaver Ruin Road. Gwinnett County police say a white Nissan SUV and white passenger car were involved in the dangerous rolling dispute down the busy highway.
Police looking for man in video for armed Atlanta theft
Have you seen this man? Atlanta police said he is wanted in connection to an armed robbery from Oct. 12.
Police arrest suspects in fatal Buckhead carjacking
Atlanta police announced an arrest in the murder of a man in Buckhead. A gunman shot and killed 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart along Peachtree Battle on the morning of Oct. 13.
Felon accused of trying to run over LaGrange officer helping screaming woman, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Troup County deputies and LaGrange police are searching for a felon accused of trying to run over a police officer who was trying a woman in distress. Officials tell FOX 5 on Friday afternoon around 4:30, an officer was on patrol on North Dawson Street when she saw a woman hanging out of the back of a car screaming for help.
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
Security at Atlanta college heighted following shooting, ahead of homecoming
Atlanta police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent three Atlanta University Center students to the hospital over the weekend. It happened in the midst of Clark Atlanta’s homecoming celebration. With Morehouse and Spelman colleges hosting their homecomings this weekend security protocols are expected to heightened.
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
