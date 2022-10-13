Read full article on original website
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold Tuesday morning, a thaw in sight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... with lows in the teens to 20s the region will experience a widespread hard freeze. This will also pose a risk to freeze hoses, sprinkler lines and exposed pipes. In the Metro we’re challenging a record low with a forecast of 18 degrees early Tuesday!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Cold Tuesday morning with a drop into the teens, challenging record lows. One of the state's fastest-growing school districts says it needs to build another high school. The Douglas County Health Department is reporting a steep drop in the number of people hospitalized with COVID in the county. Crashed car...
Record lows easily broken Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows were smashed all across the area Tuesday morning. In Omaha the old record of 20 degrees set on this date in 1972 was broken by 4 degrees. The official low of 16 degrees was also the coldest we’ve been in Omaha since March 12th, and the earliest in the fall that we have dropped to 16 degrees or colder. Omaha records date back to the 1880s. In Lincoln, the old record was broken by 3 degrees, and Norfolk crushed the record by 3 degrees as well, falling all the way to 15 this morning.
Power restored after outage affects more than 1,300 in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage affected more than 1,300 people Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District, crews responded to an outage Monday that affected 1,331 customers in southwest Omaha. OPPD says the circuit that served the area locked out at 8:38 a.m. The outage was between...
Expansion of trail system through north Omaha making headway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Saturday, community members will gather in north Omaha to celebrate the completion of the first phase of a new trail that’s making the area more connected and accessible. The North Omaha Trail’s first two-mile stretch, which runs east to west from Metro’s North Omaha...
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
Closing of Omaha’s 42nd Street Bridge could be trouble for small businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two family-owned businesses are hoping to survive a construction project that will shut down the 42nd Street bridge in Omaha. The bridge is more than 60 years old and covers C and D streets and runs over railroad tracks. It’s also in need of repair, but...
LFR puts out early morning apartment fire in northwest Lincoln
The Douglas County Health Department is reporting a steep drop in the number of people hospitalized with COVID in the county. OPPD was also called out because a power pole was damaged. Supporters push for Afghan adjustment bill. Updated: 8 hours ago. A group of veterans is rallying congress to...
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st Street near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
Lincoln Children’s Zoo closes several exhibits due to bird flu in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Zoo enacted temporary rules and closed several exhibits to protect birds at the Zoo from avian influenza on Monday. The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard were closed to guests until further notice. A case of bird flu was found in birds in...
14-mile stretch of Heartland Express opens
OPPD was also called out because a power pole was damaged. A group of veterans is rallying congress to support a bill that will help Afghans who were forced to flee their homes. Questions over Bennington school bond timing. Updated: 15 hours ago. One of the state's fastest-growing school districts...
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz, he decided to go to social media and chose not to endorse either candidate.
Lake Zorinsky tree removal moves forward, some residents upset
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An update on an Omaha couple’s fight to save trees behind their home. The Army Corps of Engineers has been cutting boundary space around Lake Zorinsky. A controversy was brought to light when they looked at removing 50 trees. Despite taking a stand against the...
Metro U.S. Army Reserve soldiers to deploy from Omaha
Several people are injured after overnight stabbings. Gusty winds will keep temperatures very chilly Monday, with record low temperatures possible by Tuesday morning. Soldiers with the Omaha Army Reserve will be deployed. Omaha Police investigate suspicious death. Updated: 18 hours ago. A man was found dead in a parking lot...
Woman injured in north Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Monday night shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 42nd and Curtis Avenue at 9:27 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. Multiple rounds were reported fired. When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old woman with injuries. She was...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
Huskers to face Illinois in televised afternoon game later this month
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a string of evening games, Nebraska’s next football game — a home game set for the end of the month against Illinois — will be on a Saturday afternoon. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday morning that the Huskers will kick off...
