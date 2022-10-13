Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
Docs: Indy convict shoots and kills man during fight over stolen money
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 72 hours after a man was shot dead on the sidewalk outside his apartment, IMPD arrested the man who they believe pulled the trigger. Milton Porter, 24, was arrested in the murder of Calvin Lawson Jr. at the Parkway Terrace apartments in the 4500 block of E. Washington Street. According to […]
Columbus police investigate 3 shootings in 5 days
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were […]
IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Calvin […]
Fishers police arrest 20-year-old in bank armed robbery
FISHERS, Ind. — A Lawrence man is in jail after police arrested him for an armed robbery at a Fishers bank Oct. 11. Quinn Kellam, a 20-year-old from Lawrence, is believed to be responsible for the robbery. Police identified and arrested him Oct. 17 after an investigation led by the Fishers Police Department. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, IMPD Covert Robbery Unit and IMPD SWAT also assisted in the investigation.
13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot […]
Irvington family terrified after shots fired into home five times in two months
UPDATE: IMPD confirmed Tuesday night that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the shots fired incidents on Audubon Rd. ——————————————————————————————————– IRVINGTON, Ind. — For two months, an Irvington family says they’ve been living in constant fear after shots have been fired into their home on five separate occasions. “Our lives have […]
IMPD undercover operation leads to several drug arrests; police claim it will help curb gun violence
INDIANAPOLIS — As homicide numbers continue to increase across Indianapolis, IMPD is working on ways to lower the rate. Last week, IMPD undercover detectives were able to make three major busts they said will help curb gun violence. On Monday, Oct. 10, IMPD Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force...
WTHR
IMPD sees reduction in Broad Ripple crime numbers
IMPD tells us they've seen a reduction in crime in Broad Ripple in the last 28 days. Officers say that includes robberies and non-fatal shootings.
Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police found a man shot at […]
Tyler Newby convicted of reckless homicide for killing man during the 2020 riots
A Marion County judge on Monday found Tyler Newby guilty of criminal recklessness in the shooting that killed a man during a night of Downtown rioting in May 2020.
Trial of suspect in deadly shooting after downtown protests ends with guilty verdict
INDIANAPOLIS — A new trial for a suspect in a deadly shooting in downtown Indianapolis after the 2020 protests ended with a guilty verdict. A judge found Tyler Newby guilty of a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Prosecutors had been seeking a conviction on a murder charge. A previous trial ended in a hung jury.
wrtv.com
Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
Indiana judge convicts man in Black man's 2020 killing
A man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Prosecutors had charged Tyler Newby, 32, with murder, but after a one-day bench trial a Marion County...
Judge dismisses families' lawsuit against FedEx over deadly mass shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the families of five victims of the FedEx mass shooting in Indianapolis against the company. The judge also told the families' attorneys that the Worker’s Compensation Board is the place where they can make claims against FedEx and related entities.
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
Broad Ripple business owners, neighbors work on safety plan to reduce crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Angel Santiago of The Barber Studio on Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple said this year, he's seen an uptick in crime in the area. "I feel like Broad Ripple had gotten a little worse and more dangerous. I feel like it's been after the pandemic, definitely," said Santiago.
cbs4indy.com
Tyler Newby found guilty of reckless homicide in downtown riot shooting of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has found Tyler Newby guilty of reckless homicide after a previous attempt at trying Newby in 2021 ended with a mistrial after a unanimous decision couldn’t be reached by jurors. Newby was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0