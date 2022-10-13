Gwen Puckett Jaggers, 89, of Mammoth Cave passed away Oct. 16, 2022 at Edmonson Center. The Hart County native was a seamstress and a member of Cove Hollow United Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Ruth Puckett Smith and the wife of the late Claydean Jaggers. She was preceded in death by a brother, Laddie Puckett.

