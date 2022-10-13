98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Who should make sure pockets are empty before laundry?

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about laundry. Here’s the email from Meghan.

Hi Jaime. I’m so ticked off. Last week my husband took my car to work to fix a few small things here and there. When he got home, he threw his work pants in the hamper with all the other dirty clothes, showered and carried on with his evening. At some point that night, I grabbed the hamper and threw the clothes in the washer. Then when they were ready, I threw the wet clothes into the dryer and went up to make dinner. When I went back downstairs a short time later I heard a “clank-clank, clank-clank” coming from the dryer. So I opened the door and started digging through everything only to find my CAR KEY FOB!!! I immediately ran outside to try and unlock my car or get some sort of proof that it was not destroyed, but alas…it was dead. My $300 key fob was toast. I then (in a not so calm tone) asked my husband why he didn’t hang it back up on the key rack when he walked in the door where it belongs! He then (in a not so calm tone) asks me why I didn’t check the pockets of his pants before throwing them into the wash! I say “Because your pants were in the hamper!!! He said that the person throwing the clothes in the washer is last resort to make sure pockets are clear. I know I’m right. He believes he’s right. Help us out here. Please! Thank you.

~ Meghan