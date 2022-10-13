Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry; Vernon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Vernon, Allen, Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Calvert, St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Calvert; St. Marys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...St. Marys and Calvert Counties in Maryland. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also, consider bringing your pets indoors or provide adequate shelter from the cold. And check on those that may have insufficient heating and know locations of warming shelters. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging 30 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...All of the counties in southwest and coastal Mississippi and counties in southeast Louisiana north of Interstate 12. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:21:00 Expires: 2022-10-19 10:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CHST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Guam. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 819 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms over and upstream to the east of Guam, moving west. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 inches and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
