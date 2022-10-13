Effective: 2022-10-19 08:21:00 Expires: 2022-10-19 10:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CHST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Guam. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 819 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms over and upstream to the east of Guam, moving west. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 inches and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

