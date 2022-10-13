Tom Cruise Could Become First Civilian To Do Spacewalk Outside Space Station For New Movie

Tom Felton, who is popularly known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" film series, opened up about the time when he ran away from rehab and cried on a beach. The 35-year-old actor dropped a new memoir, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" on Tuesday, in which he talks about his struggle with a life in Hollywood.

MALIBU, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO