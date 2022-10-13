Tom Cruise Could Become First Civilian To Do Spacewalk Outside Space Station For New Movie

Read full article on original website
Tom Felton, who is popularly known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" film series, opened up about the time when he ran away from rehab and cried on a beach. The 35-year-old actor dropped a new memoir, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" on Tuesday, in which he talks about his struggle with a life in Hollywood.
Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is set to be unveiled next year features new cast members for its 14th season. The reality series' new members appeared onstage at Sunday's BravoCon 2022 in New York during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The lineup includes a former executive of a huge retail brand in the U.S., a British Indian housewife, and a Somalian model.
