Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Sporting News
What happened to Melvin Gordon? Broncos sideline RB during 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chargers
There's not much for Broncos country to be happy about in the backfield. When Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4, that opened the door for Melvin Gordon to get a bit more volume. Unbeknownst to fantasy owners, that wouldn't necessarily be the case. During the Broncos' 19-16...
Sporting News
Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers QB out vs. Buccaneers after concussion suffered on big hit from Devin White
The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
Sporting News
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
Sporting News
Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Tom Brady takes out frustration on Buccaneers' offensive linemen after first-half struggles vs. Steelers
The Buccaneers' offense was expected to have an easy time moving the ball against the Steelers in Week 6. Pittsburgh was missing most of its starting secondary, including All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, so Tom Brady and Co. were supposed to feast upon the backup players. Instead, Tampa Bay found itself...
Sporting News
What channel is Giants vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face a tough test in Week 6 as they travel North to take on the impressive New York Giants. Baltimore is coming off a last-second win over division rival Cincinnati last time out, in which Jackson led a drive to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal in the final minute. It wasn't a pretty win, but it was an important one for a team that hadn't won a game at home since November of last year.
Sporting News
Why Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots reportedly got 'a little sideways' after Josh McDaniels departure, ankle injury
Mac Jones' second season with the Patriots hasn't gone as planned to date. Many were hoping that the 2021 first-round pick would take a step forward in 2022 after a promising rookie campaign that saw him finish second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to only Ja'Marr Chase.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Sporting News
What channel is Broncos vs. Chargers on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 6
The Broncos and Chargers have a lot to live up to — in more ways than one. In Week 5, the Raiders and Chiefs played a stellar game that came down to the last Vegas possession in the fourth, and resulted in the Chiefs just barely eking out a win over their AFC West rivals, 30-29.
Sporting News
What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'
Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.
Sporting News
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope
After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris impacting Week 7 RB rankings
It's that time of the fantasy football season when injuries and bye weeks start to play major roles, forcing fantasy owners to count on waiver-wire streamers and deeper sleepers to stay afloat. Entering Week 7, three key banged-up RBs -- Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, and Damien Harris -- have a profound effect on the RB rankings. Will any of these must-start running backs return to game action this week?
Sporting News
How Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins withstood injury for game-winning field goal vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers eked out a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos in overtime on "Monday Night Football," thanks in no small part to 12 points from kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was injured on the first kick. While the makes aren't impressive on paper -- he hit from 37,...
Sporting News
Cam Akers trade rumors: Eagles, Bills, Broncos among best landing spots for Rams RB
It seems likely that Cam Akers' time with the Rams has come to an end. Coach Sean McVay said that Los Angeles is looking to find the third-year running back out of Florida State "a fresh new start with another team." Akers had been expected to take a step forward...
Sporting News
How Patrick Mahomes' no-look passes, Chiefs' trick plays mystify opposing defenses
Kansas City has a magician under center. The tricks don't always come off — who could forget this interception against Washington last year — but when it comes to making something out of nothing in the blink of an eye, few players compare to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Sporting News
Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers? Broncos RB likes tweets agreeing with trade rumor, questionable usage
Melvin Gordon spent the majority of his Monday night on the bench. On Tuesday, he seemingly spent most of his time on his phone. The Broncos running back had just three carries for eight yards in Monday's loss to the Chargers. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending injury, that's hardly the workload for a veteran back in a very, very thin running back room.
Sporting News
How Dolphins netted 143 yards in one drive vs. Vikings — and still punted
The Dolphins put on a masterclass in self-sabotage during their second offensive drive of the day against the Vikings on Sunday. Miami drove as deep as the Minnesota 26-yard line, setting the team up for at least a field goal possession. But a barrage of self-inflicted penalties — five in seven plays — kept Miami from scoring the first points of the day.
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Chargers final score, results: Dustin Hopkins' overtime field goal lifts Los Angeles to 'Monday Night Football' win
Dustin Hopkins was far from 100% healthy on Monday night, but that didn't stop the Chargers kicker from coming through in the clutch, as his field goal in overtime lifted the team to a 19-16 win over the Broncos on "Monday Night Football". Hopkins was a perfect 4-for-4 on the...
Comments / 1