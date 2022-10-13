ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers QB out vs. Buccaneers after concussion suffered on big hit from Devin White

The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

What channel is Giants vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face a tough test in Week 6 as they travel North to take on the impressive New York Giants. Baltimore is coming off a last-second win over division rival Cincinnati last time out, in which Jackson led a drive to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal in the final minute. It wasn't a pretty win, but it was an important one for a team that hadn't won a game at home since November of last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News

What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'

Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris impacting Week 7 RB rankings

It's that time of the fantasy football season when injuries and bye weeks start to play major roles, forcing fantasy owners to count on waiver-wire streamers and deeper sleepers to stay afloat. Entering Week 7, three key banged-up RBs -- Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, and Damien Harris -- have a profound effect on the RB rankings. Will any of these must-start running backs return to game action this week?
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers? Broncos RB likes tweets agreeing with trade rumor, questionable usage

Melvin Gordon spent the majority of his Monday night on the bench. On Tuesday, he seemingly spent most of his time on his phone. The Broncos running back had just three carries for eight yards in Monday's loss to the Chargers. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending injury, that's hardly the workload for a veteran back in a very, very thin running back room.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

How Dolphins netted 143 yards in one drive vs. Vikings — and still punted

The Dolphins put on a masterclass in self-sabotage during their second offensive drive of the day against the Vikings on Sunday. Miami drove as deep as the Minnesota 26-yard line, setting the team up for at least a field goal possession. But a barrage of self-inflicted penalties — five in seven plays — kept Miami from scoring the first points of the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

