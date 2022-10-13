Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.

