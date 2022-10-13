UCLA football (6-0, 3-0) stayed put at No. 1 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings coming off of its bye week. There was finally a complete consensus on the Bruins' current standing relative to their conference foes, with every voter slotting them in atop the entire league thanks to their undefeated record and two recent ranked wins.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO