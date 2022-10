BOSTON — On the eve of a new season, Jayson Tatum was feeling confident. Months removed from cementing his status as one of the game’s best in leading the C’s to the NBA Finals, and after a much-needed summer of recovery, Tatum was ready to do it again. It felt like the first day of school for him. He even had his outfit picked out.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO