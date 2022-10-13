INDIANAPOLIS – Polar air is beginning to settle in across Central Indiana and with it may come our first snowflakes of the season!. Snowfall will be possible across Central Indiana largely from 8pm Monday to 8am Tuesday. That is not to say that it will be snowing the entire time, but rather the opportunity to see a few snow showers will occur in the window. Snowfall will be light, though a coating may result from more persistent snowfall across northeastern parts of the state.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO