Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 59
IMPD make arrest in Friday's deadly shooting
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy's east side on Friday evening. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/impd-make-arrest-in-fridays-deadly-shooting/. IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest...
Fox 59
Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from hospital after 2-month stay
After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/trafalgar-officer-injured-in-crash-discharged-from-hospital-after-2-month-stay/. Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from …. After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/trafalgar-officer-injured-in-crash-discharged-from-hospital-after-2-month-stay/. Woman dies...
Fox 59
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th …. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. First Circle SPARK Fest This Weekend. Damien Center Grande Masquerade Ball. Pink Ribbon Connection free services...
Fox 59
Tyler Newby found guilty of reckless homicide
Tyler Newby was found guilty of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, by a judge in a bench trial on Oct. 17, 2022. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10, 2022. Tyler Newby was found guilty of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, by a judge in a bench trial on Oct. 17, 2022. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10, 2022.
Fox 59
A Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Shares Some Alternative, Non-Candy Halloween Treats
A Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Shares Some Alternative, …. Report details additional costs of Indiana’s near-total …. We're learning more about the financial impact Indiana's near-total abortion ban would have if it takes effect. The law remains on hold after a judge granted a preliminary injunction last month. A newly-obtained report reveals the state government would face nearly $60 million more in costs over the next three years. That's separate from the social services funding approved during the special session.
Fox 59
Indiana body identified by DNA
Through DNA testing, Monroe County Sheriffs detectives have identified the body of Steven Gabbard, who was 38 or 39 years old at the time of his disappearance, and last seen riding a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle when he left for Indianapolis. Indiana body identified by DNA. Through DNA testing, Monroe...
Fox 59
Officials urge Hoosiers to practice safe methods when heating your home
As colder weather moves in, officials say common and simple mistakes could lead to devastating outcomes. Officials urge Hoosiers to practice safe methods …. As colder weather moves in, officials say common and simple mistakes could lead to devastating outcomes. Jess West Costumes on Indy Now. A Lifestyle & Parenting...
Fox 59
Battle of the Badges 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a Battle of the Badges on the ice rink. On Friday, October 21, area first responders will take to the ice at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to raise money for a good cause. James Tayler, Battle of the Badges Event Commissioner and Maria Quinton with...
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 17, 2022
Report details additional costs of Indiana’s near-total …. We're learning more about the financial impact Indiana's near-total abortion ban would have if it takes effect. The law remains on hold after a judge granted a preliminary injunction last month. A newly-obtained report reveals the state government would face nearly $60 million more in costs over the next three years. That's separate from the social services funding approved during the special session.
Fox 59
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket expiring in matter of hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Just hours remain for someone to claim a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The winner must claim the prize no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office (1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis). Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot...
Fox 59
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
Fox 59
On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana
October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Howdy Homemade Ice Cream
They’re all about amazing ice cream served by amazing people. Sherman went to downtown Indianapolis to take a look at how an ice cream shop is creating opportunities for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Howdy Homemade, click here.
Fox 59
Local costume designer just in time for Halloween parties
INDIANAPOLIS — With Halloween quickly approaching, one local costume designer guarantees she can craft you a unique get-up for any party. Jess West of Jess West Costumes, a local custom costume designer, was born to create. Whether it was making cosplay costumes of Batman characters or taking on the challenge of a customer order, she promises that you won’t find anything else like a Jess West Costumes original.
Fox 59
Season’s first snow showers expected across parts of Indiana Monday night!
INDIANAPOLIS – Polar air is beginning to settle in across Central Indiana and with it may come our first snowflakes of the season!. Snowfall will be possible across Central Indiana largely from 8pm Monday to 8am Tuesday. That is not to say that it will be snowing the entire time, but rather the opportunity to see a few snow showers will occur in the window. Snowfall will be light, though a coating may result from more persistent snowfall across northeastern parts of the state.
Fox 59
Volunteer opportunities for the whole family this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday season rapidly approaching and colder weather starting to come in, one local group has a few ways the whole family can volunteer in the community. City Moms, an Indianapolis-based community group and blog for local mothers, joined Indy Now on Tuesday to break down...
Fox 59
Colts beat Jaguars
Head coach Frank Reich and quarterback Matt Ryan react to the Colts 34-27 win over Jacksonville. Head coach Frank Reich and quarterback Matt Ryan react to the Colts 34-27 win over Jacksonville. IMPD investigating pair of overnight shootings. IMPD is investigating two separate shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old...
Comments / 0