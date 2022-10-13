Read full article on original website
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo's Green Machine sinks Rock Island
The Green Machine traveled to Rock Island on Friday with one goal, to return with a win, and they accomplished their goal by outscoring the Rock Island Rocks, 36-22. With playoff eligibility at stake, both Geneseo and Rock Island had to win to have any hopes of making this year’s playoffs.
geneseorepublic.com
No one can escape Geneseo's Scarecrow Row
Scarecrow Row made such a popular debut in 2020 in Geneseo that it is returning for Halloween again this year on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and Geneseo businesses. David Smith, of Smith Studio and Gallery, and Chamber member, who heads up...
geneseorepublic.com
GHS girls golf team recognizes conference standouts
Geneseo's girls golf team celebrated their season and all-conference players at their recent end-of-the-season event. All-Conference winners were Addie Mills, Olivia Seei, Georgia McKelvain and Keely Roberts. Mills also was named MVP and Ava Nightingale was named Most Improved. All seniors on the team, received Academic All-Conference. They are Annabelle...
