Local temps across the valley in the upper 30’s to mid-40’s. Winds are out of the north at 8-10 mph. We are tracking a cold start to the week, the first hard freeze, warming temps, and continued dry weather. Looking like a perfect could of days for a trip to the Bridge Fest. It will be cool and windy today, so make sure to wear layers. Jet stream out of the North bringing in the cold air from Canada. Much of the country seeing below average temperatures. Currently here is Terre Haute the temps is 45, winds out of the NW at 8 mph. In some parts of the valley the temp are 10-12 degrees cooler than they were this time of day yesterday. We can see off to the east some light flurries overnight tonight. We will see partly cloudy skies, but the flurries will all stay to the east. Radar is clear. Today a high of 47, increasing clouds. Tonight, low 30, winds 16 mph. Tomorrow high of 50, mostly sunny, winds 15. Cool start to the week, with increasing daytimes highs as we move through the week. Wednesday into Thursday we could see a record low temps.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO