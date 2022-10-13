Read full article on original website
Work back underway to restore Little Red Caboose–fundraiser this Thursday
Work is back underway to restore the Vandalia Little Red Caboose and they will be having a fundraiser this Thursday. Bill Howard says they had to take a break from much of their restoration work during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he says they have been back at it and you may have noticed some activity at the caboose at the corner of Johnson and 5th Streets.
Illinois State Police arrest St. Elmo man following standoff near Wright’s Corner
ST. ELMO –On October 17, 2022, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, IL for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. On October 17, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
Robin Ellen Gaffner
Robin Ellen Gaffner, 63, of Vandalia, passed away on October 13, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Northside Christian Church, Vandalia, with Pastor Dennis Warner officiating. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family of Robin Gaffner. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Terry Lynn Rose Sr.
Terry Lynn Rose Sr., age 71, of Altamont, Illinois passed away at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Edgewood Cemetery in Edgewood, Illinois. Mark Harden will be officiating. Memorials may go to Crossroads Cancer Center, HSHS Hospice, or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Fayette County State’s Attorney joins list of County Prosecutors suing Gov over SAFE-T Act
News Release from Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison– Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison joined the list of State’s Attorneys who have sued Governor Pritzker over the SAFE-T Act. “After much consideration, I am filing a lawsuit against the SAFE-T Act. As a prosecutor, I believe...
