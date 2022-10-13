Work is back underway to restore the Vandalia Little Red Caboose and they will be having a fundraiser this Thursday. Bill Howard says they had to take a break from much of their restoration work during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he says they have been back at it and you may have noticed some activity at the caboose at the corner of Johnson and 5th Streets.

