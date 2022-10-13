ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lbWV_0iXBdQ5Y00
Elon Musk at a SpaceX event in Texas in August. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images
  • Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m.
  • A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red."
  • Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything."

Elon Musk would get very angry when employees at his first company were not still working after 9pm, a former colleague said in new BBC documentary.

The Elon Musk Show uses interviews with his family, friends, employees – and enemies – to explain his rise to become the world's richest man. The first episode was broadcast in the UK on Wednesday night.

Jim Ambras, who was a vice-president at Zip2, said Musk would go around the office well into the evening "looking to see who was sitting at their cubes, and there weren't many people sitting at their cubes – it was 9 p.m."

"And his face turned red, he was really angry that the entire company wasn't there in the office at 9 o'clock at night," Ambras added.

Zip2, which provided online city guide software to newspapers, was founded in Palo Alto by Musk and his brother Kimbal in 1995 as Global Link Information Network in 1995. It was bought by Compaq four years later to boost its AltaVista search engine and netted Elon and Kimbal $22 million and $15 million respectively, according to Ashley Vance's 2015 book "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future."

Branden Spikes, a systems engineer at Zip2 also interviewed for the documentary, described Musk as an "unusual fellow" who would work late and then sleep under his desk. He also called the South African a "know-it-all" who thought he knew "just about everything about everything."

Elon Musk's mother, Maye, who also appears in the BBC documentary, said that when he was young she would struggle to wake him up in the morning because he would stay up all night reading books. She said she would dress him while he was still half-asleep.

Musk runs Tesla and SpaceX alongside two smaller start-ups, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

In 2019, he was ranked as the most inspiring leader in tech. However, he told a December 2021 episode of the "Lex Fridman Podcast" not to try to "be a leader for the sake of being a leader. The people you want as leaders are the people who don't want to be leaders."

The Elon Musk Show will not be broadcast outside the UK due to rights issues, the BBC said. The first episode is available on iPlayer.

Comments / 201

Justin Robertson
5d ago

I don’t get it lol. Unless he’s paying them to stay there past 9pm why would he get mad? Most people got families to look after and if they are off the clock they are off the clock. Not like they have ownership of the company or whatever.

Reply(11)
55
Pickett1
5d ago

What is with all these garbage hearsay articles? The author left out key information such as shift hours. Also, who cares? Business owners can run their businesses hire they choose as long as they don't break employment laws. The article doesn't say that any laws were broken. Also, employees have the right and opportunity to go elsewhere to work. Since when is hard work a bad thing? Oh, that's right... Liberals.

Reply(21)
88
Guest
5d ago

Some people have lives outside their jobs. it's not about the money he will pay to stay till 9pm. But if my shift is 8am-4pm or 9-5pm then that is what I am working. I will not stay till 9pm I have a family.

Reply(1)
14
Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Business Insider

Business Insider

676K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy