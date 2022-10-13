Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
Russian tower block in flames after deadly warplane crash
A military aircraft has crashed in a residential area of the southern Russian town of Yeysk, killing at least four people and injuring up to 25. An apartment block was set on fire and emergency services called in. A nearby school was evacuated, reports say. Russia's defence ministry said the...
BBC
Australia reverses decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Australia has reversed a decision made four years ago to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the 2018 move had undermined peace and "put Australia out of step with the majority of the international community". She stressed that Australia remained a "steadfast friend"...
BBC
Al Jazeera staff allege harassment and bullying went unchecked
Kamahl Santamaria, a veteran television journalist, was just 32 days into his job at New Zealand's top broadcaster TVNZ when he resigned. Surprise gave way to shock as allegations about his inappropriate behaviour in the newsroom surfaced. Soon Mr Santamaria's former colleagues at Al Jazeera, where he had worked for 16 years, began speaking out.
BBC
Iran Evin prison death toll jumps, state says
The death toll from a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison has risen from four to eight, Iran's judiciary has said in a statement. Officials said dozens more were injured in the blaze at the jail in Tehran on Saturday night. Hundreds of those taking part in anti-government protests which...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia admits Kherson 'tense' under shelling
The commander of Russian forces in Ukraine says the situation in the southern city of Kherson is "difficult" and residents are to be evacuated. General Sergei Surovikin said Ukrainian troops using Himars rockets were hitting the city's infrastructure and housing. He spoke on Russian state TV. "The Russian army will...
BBC
Ukraine war: US says Iranian drones breach sanctions
The US says it agrees with Western allies that Iran's supply of explosive drones to Russia violates UN sanctions. Kyiv was struck by so-called "kamikaze" drones on Monday, unleashed by Russia but believed to be Iranian-made. The US agrees with the French and British assessment that the drones violate UN...
BBC
Several dead after drone and missile attacks across Ukraine
We're closing this live coverage of the Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, thanks for reading. The writers today have been Yaroslav Lukov, Imogen James, Laura Gozzi, Adam Durbin and Jack Burgess, while the page has been edited by Nathan Williams and Matthew Davis. Ukraine hit by drone and...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Kyiv strikes and German spy chief fired
At least three people have been killed by Russian strikes in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as Moscow continues to target key infrastructure across the country. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that the victims of the latest Russian attacks were employees of "critical infrastructure", adding that two facilities in the city had been hit.
On this day in 1963, France joined the space race by sending a "catstronaut" to space
On a new edition of “All Over the Space,” WWJ’s Erin Vee caught Mike Murray of the Delta College Planetarium off guard by teaching him something he didn’t know about space – France sent a cat to space on Oct. 18, 1963.
BBC
Paris murder: Killing of Lola, 12, sparks immigration row in France
Grief and outrage in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris has turned into a political row over the migrant status of the suspect. Lola's body was found last Friday in a courtyard outside the apartment block where she lived. A...
BBC
Chinese officials beat protesters in Manchester, says MP Alicia Kearns
A British MP has said a senior Chinese diplomat was involved in violence against protesters at the consulate in Manchester on Sunday. In Parliament, Alicia Kearns said the Chinese consul-general was seen "ripping down posters and peaceful protest". China has not commented on Zheng Xiyuan's alleged involvement. But spokesman Wang...
BBC
Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv swap women prisoners for sailors
Russia has exchanged 108 Ukrainian women held as prisoners of war for 110 Russian captives held by Ukraine, officials on both sides say. Of the women, 37 were reportedly captured after surrendering at the siege of the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, which ended in May. Most of the Russians...
BBC
China-Taiwan: Beijing speeding up plans for unification, Blinken says
China is pursuing unification with Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously expected, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. Beijing had decided the status quo was no longer acceptable, he said. In Sunday's speech opening the Communist party Congress in Beijing, President Xi Jinping refused to rule...
Comments / 0