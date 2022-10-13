ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Friday starts sunny but showers are possible in the afternoon

By Brian Niznansky
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkHfg_0iXBcv9K00

Rain and sleet showers should dissipate this evening and our weather will be dry overnight. It'll be breezy and chilly with temperatures falling to around freezing by tomorrow morning. Friday starts sunny but more showers are possible late Friday afternoon and evening.

Our weather will feel and look a little more like November this weekend and into next week. A few more sleet and rain showers are once again possible late Saturday and late Sunday. High temperatures by Monday may only reach the middle 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

TONIGHT:
Bec. Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Chilly
Low:  35 Lake 30 inland
Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Ch. PM Showers
High: 52
Wind: WSW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cool. Ch. Showers Late
High: 53

SUNDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Ch. Showers/Sleet Late
High: 50

MONDAY:
Mostly Cloudy Breezy, Chilly. Ch. Showers/Wintry Mix
High: 44

TUESDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool.
High: 48

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy