Friday starts sunny but showers are possible in the afternoon
Rain and sleet showers should dissipate this evening and our weather will be dry overnight. It'll be breezy and chilly with temperatures falling to around freezing by tomorrow morning. Friday starts sunny but more showers are possible late Friday afternoon and evening.
Our weather will feel and look a little more like November this weekend and into next week. A few more sleet and rain showers are once again possible late Saturday and late Sunday. High temperatures by Monday may only reach the middle 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder.
TONIGHT:
Bec. Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Chilly
Low: 35 Lake 30 inland
Wind: W 10-15 mph
FRIDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Ch. PM Showers
High: 52
Wind: WSW 10-20 mph
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cool. Ch. Showers Late
High: 53
SUNDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Ch. Showers/Sleet Late
High: 50
MONDAY:
Mostly Cloudy Breezy, Chilly. Ch. Showers/Wintry Mix
High: 44
TUESDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool.
High: 48
