Friday starts sunny but showers are possible in the afternoon

Rain and sleet showers should dissipate this evening and our weather will be dry overnight. It'll be breezy and chilly with temperatures falling to around freezing by tomorrow morning. Friday starts sunny but more showers are possible late Friday afternoon and evening.

Our weather will feel and look a little more like November this weekend and into next week. A few more sleet and rain showers are once again possible late Saturday and late Sunday. High temperatures by Monday may only reach the middle 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

TONIGHT:

Bec. Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Chilly

Low: 35 Lake 30 inland

Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Ch. PM Showers

High: 52

Wind: WSW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cool. Ch. Showers Late

High: 53

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Ch. Showers/Sleet Late

High: 50

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy Breezy, Chilly. Ch. Showers/Wintry Mix

High: 44

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool.

High: 48

