One killed in double shooting near Beale and Fond Du Lac

The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly double shooting that happened Thursday.

Officials said the shooting happened near Beale and Fond Du Lac shortly before 11:30 p.m.

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and died on the scene. A 24-year-old Chicago woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

