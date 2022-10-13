CLEVELAND — Coldest air of the season arrives as we begin the new work week, along with our first shot at seeing flakes! Tuesday looks to be the most active with occasional rain/snow all day long. It will be very blustery as well - making it feel even colder. We will begin to moderate as we end the work week, as highs top off in the 50s to near 60 by Thursday and Friday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO