FORECAST: More Rain & Wet Snow Tonight & Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The coldest air of the season ,so far, is here! This coupled with strong winds blowing across a warm Lake Erie will bring in waves of Lake Effect rain and wet snow thru Wednesday. Expect bursts of moderate to heavy rain, wet snow and graupel just about anywhere across Northern Ohio.
FORECAST: Coldest Air of the Season and Lake Effect...Oh My!

CLEVELAND — Coldest air of the season arrives as we begin the new work week, along with our first shot at seeing flakes! Tuesday looks to be the most active with occasional rain/snow all day long. It will be very blustery as well - making it feel even colder. We will begin to moderate as we end the work week, as highs top off in the 50s to near 60 by Thursday and Friday.
Kent State launches ready FLASH program

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University has launched a new benefits program for student-athletes that will begin in the Fall of 2023. The Ready FLASH (For Life After Sport Holistically) program follows the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the door for colleges and universities to offer education-related benefits on top of scholarships.
