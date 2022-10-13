Read full article on original website
Zeldin downplays Trump endorsement as texts show NY candidate pushed election denial
ALBANY — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin downplayed an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Monday as texts emerged showing the Long Island congressman was in touch with the former president’s team amid efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Republican gubernatorial candidate, one of 147 House Republicans...
Trump made Secret Service pay up to $1,100 per night at his hotels: House panel
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Editorial cartoons for Oct. 16, 2022: Alex Jones verdict, recession talk, Jan. 6 committee
A Connecticut jury awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting and an FBI agent who were targeted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On his “Infowars” program, Jones falsely claimed the mass shooting was a hoax and the grieving families were “actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns,” the Associated Press reported.
Rubio and Demings clash over abortion in lone Florida Senate debate
The race could play a role in who controls U.S. Senate, but has so far largely been ignored by national Democrats .
Behind the Micron deal: Schumer used classified briefing, CEOs to pressure GOP senators
After Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced his company would spend up to $100 billion building a computer chip plant near Syracuse, he took a few minutes to celebrate in private with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. Schumer used his famous flip phone to call President Joe Biden, who congratulated the two...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Washington — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano says 'future of the nation' hinges on Keystone State's governor race
Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg/Gettysburg, sounded off on his gubernatorial race against Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
