ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Oct. 16, 2022: Alex Jones verdict, recession talk, Jan. 6 committee

A Connecticut jury awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting and an FBI agent who were targeted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On his “Infowars” program, Jones falsely claimed the mass shooting was a hoax and the grieving families were “actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns,” the Associated Press reported.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Syracuse.com

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

Washington — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy