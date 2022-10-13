ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Maine couple loses $1.1 million in fake tech support scam

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The FBI is warning people to look out for fake tech support calls and notifications. The scam recently cost one Maine couple more than $1 million. The FBI says the couple received a pop-up alert on their computer telling them their computer had been breached and there was an attempt to compromise their banking information.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Augusta Police investigate armed robbery at Camden National Bank

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police are investigating an armed bank robbery. The robbery happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Police say a man walked into the bank, showed a gun, and demanded money. The robber is described as a white man, between 5’7”...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Ask the I-Team: How can Mainers address issues with their landlord?

If you rent an apartment in Maine, there's an entire section of state law devoted to your rights. Everything from your security deposit to certain living conditions are covered. Jeannie asked the CBS13 I-Team:. "Can you get evicted from an apartment if you are living in an unsafe unit that...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning

Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine Game Wardens find body of missing Vinalhaven man

VINALHAVEN (WGME) -- Maine Game Warden divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man Tuesday. Wardens say 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen by his family Thursday. His family reported him missing after finding his ATV, boots and a canoe near Folly Pond in Vinalhaven. Adair's body was recovered...
VINALHAVEN, ME
WPFO

2 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Waterboro

WATERBORO (WGME) -- Two people were killed after their vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a van and a car collided around 7:45 a.m. on Townhouse Road. Deputies say the van was owned by Southern Maine Transportation and was driven by 51-year-old Hassan...
WATERBORO, ME
WPFO

Middle Street Starbucks in Portland votes to unionize

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Workers at the Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland voted to unionize. According to an employee at that location, they voted to unionize on Monday. In a text shared with CBS13 Johnny Maffei, the worker said, "We won! 10-3. We are officially unionized!" Workers in August said...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine DOT closes Route 9 in Durham after culvert failure

DURHAM (WGME) -- The Maine DOT closed Route 9 in Durham Tuesday evening due to a culvert failure. The DOT says the area will remain closed until it can replace the culvert. They expect the work to take about two weeks. The closed area is between Route 136 and Route...
DURHAM, ME
WPFO

Meet the candidates for governor in Maine

Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Thousands of Maine small businesses to receive $7 million in energy relief

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that nearly 3,000 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations will soon receive a one-time electric utility account credit of more than $2,000 to provide relief from increased energy costs. The relief is the product of legislation sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine looks for more poll workers ahead of Election Day

PORTLAND (WGME) -- As election season ramps up, the state is looking for more poll workers. According to state officials, there needs to be an equal number of poll workers from both the Democratic and Republican Parties, or at most, off by one. You can also be enrolled in a...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Traffic expected as crews finish work on 'Veranda Plan' in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – Drivers in Portland may see more traffic this week. There will be road work for one of the final phases of the Maine DOT's “Veranda Plan.”. This project included the historic replacement of the I-295 bridge over Veranda Street. Maine DOT says its crews will...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy