Maine Game Wardens find body of missing Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN (WGME) -- Maine Game Warden divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man Tuesday. Wardens say 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen by his family Thursday. His family reported him missing after finding his ATV, boots and a canoe near Folly Pond in Vinalhaven. Adair's body was recovered...
Child at Boys & Girls Club asks LePage about his opinion on abortion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's Republican candidate for governor, former Governor Paul LePage, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Club in Portland on Monday. The group says it was a chance for LePage to tour the clubhouse and learn about the programs offered. After the tour, the kids got...
Meet the candidates for governor in Maine
Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
Maine couple loses $1.1 million in fake tech support scam
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The FBI is warning people to look out for fake tech support calls and notifications. The scam recently cost one Maine couple more than $1 million. The FBI says the couple received a pop-up alert on their computer telling them their computer had been breached and there was an attempt to compromise their banking information.
Ask the I-Team: How can Mainers address issues with their landlord?
If you rent an apartment in Maine, there's an entire section of state law devoted to your rights. Everything from your security deposit to certain living conditions are covered. Jeannie asked the CBS13 I-Team:. "Can you get evicted from an apartment if you are living in an unsafe unit that...
Thousands of Maine small businesses to receive $7 million in energy relief
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that nearly 3,000 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations will soon receive a one-time electric utility account credit of more than $2,000 to provide relief from increased energy costs. The relief is the product of legislation sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson,...
Dick Meader passes away
The Maine sports world is mourning the loss of legendary basketball coach Dick Meader who passed away over the weekend. Dick coached at both Thomas College and UMaine Farmington for over 40 years, totaling over 500 wins during that time. The Maine hall of famer was 76.
'Right to Repair' question gets approval to start collecting signatures for 2023 ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has approved a petition to allow auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures for a question about the "right to repair" on the 2023 ballot. The proposed question aims to let Mainers get their vehicles diagnosed and repaired at...
Maine communities expanding broadband internet access
BATH, Maine (CBS13) — Dozens of communities in Maine are expanding broadband internet access, including new fiber optic lines. Some of that expansion is in populated areas that already have high-speed internet service, leaving many rural homeowners, like Marcy Leger, left out. She lives on the outskirts of Bath and told us "Pretty much all of rural North Bath is under served."
Gas prices continue upward trend in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices continue to rise in Maine. The average price of gas has risen 2.8 cents per gallon over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,228 stations in Maine. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.64. Prices are...
New Hampshire DOT message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
Early risers in New Hampshire got an eyeful Sunday morning after a DOT board showed an expletive followed by the president's last name. According to officials, the four-letter vulgarity was up for about an hour and half on I-93 in Manchester. It was supposed to say, "shoulder closed." "Someone must...
Maine looks for more poll workers ahead of Election Day
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As election season ramps up, the state is looking for more poll workers. According to state officials, there needs to be an equal number of poll workers from both the Democratic and Republican Parties, or at most, off by one. You can also be enrolled in a...
