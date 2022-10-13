Read full article on original website
Haiti calls for help at the UN as world mulls assistance
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Mexico said Monday they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize an international mission to help improve security in Haiti, whose government issued a “distress call” for the people of the crisis-wracked nation. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council as thousands across Haiti organized protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The demonstrations came on the day the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a slave who became the leader of the world’s first Black republic. The U.S....
Hong Kong leader, in policy address, says aims to lure more global talent
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, in his inaugural annual policy address, said on Wednesday he wanted to bolster the city's competitiveness and seek to attract more overseas talent, including graduates from top global universities.
IAEA chief hopes to return to Ukraine 'soon' over nuclear plant talks
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi expects to return "soon" to Ukraine, he told Reuters on Tuesday, amid negotiations to establish a security protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
People Are Sharing The One Book That Has Stood Out To Them In All Their Years Of Reading
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
