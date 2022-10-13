ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs4indy.com

Fishers bank robbery suspect may be connected to more burglaries

FISHERS, Ind. — Police have a man in custody in connection with a recent armed bank robbery. The investigation uncovered he may be connected to more unsolved crimes. The Fishers Police Department said the robbery happened at Star Financial Bank on October 11. The suspect displayed a handgun before demanding cash from an employee of the bank.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus police investigate 3 shootings in 5 days

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were reported in connection with that incident.
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield Police Department mourns loss of K-9

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is mourning after one of its K-9s died Monday. The Greenfield Police Department said K-9 Eragon died Monday at 13 years old. His handler, Detective Borgmann was by his side. Eragon was on the Greenfield Police Department force since 2010. In his...
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD to step up recruiting and rookie police pay in 2023 budget

INDIANAPOLIS — When the City-County Council approved Mayor Joe Hogsett’s record-setting $1.4 billion 2023 municipal budget, it also okayed $266 million to IMPD to help keep the city safe. ”We’re on track to continue a historic level of investment in not only new technology but new officers, more...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled after 1-year-old Greenwood boy found safe

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 1-year-old Greenwood boy. According to the Greenwood Police Department, the boy was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Monday. He may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. He was last known to be...
GREENWOOD, IN

