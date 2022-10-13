Read full article on original website
Docs: Indy convict shoots and kills man during fight over stolen money
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 72 hours after a man was shot dead on the sidewalk outside his apartment, IMPD arrested the man who they believe pulled the trigger. Milton Porter, 24, was arrested in the murder of Calvin Lawson Jr. at the Parkway Terrace apartments in the 4500 block of E. Washington Street.
Fishers bank robbery suspect may be connected to more burglaries
FISHERS, Ind. — Police have a man in custody in connection with a recent armed bank robbery. The investigation uncovered he may be connected to more unsolved crimes. The Fishers Police Department said the robbery happened at Star Financial Bank on October 11. The suspect displayed a handgun before demanding cash from an employee of the bank.
Columbus police investigate 3 shootings in 5 days
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were reported in connection with that incident.
13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person...
IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is...
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of...
Irvington family terrified after shots fired into home five times in two months
For two months, an Irvington family says they've been living in constant fear after shots have been fired into their home on five separate occasions. Irvington family terrified after shots fired into …. For two months, an Irvington family says they've been living in constant fear after shots have been...
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor...
Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the...
Greenfield Police Department mourns loss of K-9
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is mourning after one of its K-9s died Monday. The Greenfield Police Department said K-9 Eragon died Monday at 13 years old. His handler, Detective Borgmann was by his side. Eragon was on the Greenfield Police Department force since 2010. In his...
Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington...
Tyler Newby found guilty of reckless homicide in downtown riot shooting of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has found Tyler Newby guilty of reckless homicide after a previous attempt at trying Newby in 2021 ended with a mistrial after a unanimous decision couldn’t be reached by jurors. Newby was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of...
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the...
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
IMPD to step up recruiting and rookie police pay in 2023 budget
INDIANAPOLIS — When the City-County Council approved Mayor Joe Hogsett’s record-setting $1.4 billion 2023 municipal budget, it also okayed $266 million to IMPD to help keep the city safe. ”We’re on track to continue a historic level of investment in not only new technology but new officers, more...
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th …. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. Lawsuit against FedEx for 2021 mass shooting dismissed, …. A lawsuit against FedEx and a security...
Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
Silver Alert canceled after 1-year-old Greenwood boy found safe
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 1-year-old Greenwood boy. According to the Greenwood Police Department, the boy was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Monday. He may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. He was last known to be...
