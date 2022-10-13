ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

2 dead, 2 flown to hospital after crash in Chesterfield County

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuEYV_0iXBZjGR00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Oct. 12 on Middendorf Rd around five miles southwest of the town of Patrick.

Authorities said a KIA SUV went off the right side of the road before going left, crossing the centerline, and colliding with a Lexus sedan. The SUV then overturned.

Troopers said the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.

A 17-year-old passenger from the Kia and a 22-year-old passenger from the Lexus were both injured and flown to the hospital.

The identities of the drivers have not been released.

Queen City News

