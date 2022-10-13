ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged in fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach home was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it happened around 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Little Neck Point. When crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 vessels catch fire at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three vessels caught fire and sank Monday morning at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk. The Coast Guard told WAVY that it worked with Norfolk firefighters to put the fires out, and no injuries were reported. One vessel did float away, and was obstructing the main...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed and another driver was seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

2 missing children from Hampton safely located

Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their father, Timothy Truitt, was also located and taken into custody.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police cancel missing persons alert for woman and 5-year-old

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter. Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake at the time.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing 69-year-old man in Norfolk found

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Fred L. Branton was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. Branton is about 5 feet 9 inches...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WVNS

Two abducted children from VA, found safe

UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
HAMPTON, VA

