WAVY News 10
Home heavily damaged in fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach home was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it happened around 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Little Neck Point. When crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked...
WAVY News 10
3 vessels catch fire at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three vessels caught fire and sank Monday morning at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk. The Coast Guard told WAVY that it worked with Norfolk firefighters to put the fires out, and no injuries were reported. One vessel did float away, and was obstructing the main...
3 displaced after house fire on Blythewood Lane in Suffolk
According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the call just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Blythewood Lane.
WAVY News 10
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed and another driver was seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
1 dead, 1 in the hospital following crash in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Chesapeake Monday, according to police. Just before 12:15 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries on Battlefield Boulevard near Gainsborough Square, the Chesapeake Police Department said. Once there, officers...
Missing man's truck found near his favorite fishing spot
Anyone with information can call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or the Reopen the Case Foundation at 833-RTC-FNVA. Tips can be emailed to tips@reopenthecase.org.
Man shot in leg on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk
Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
Man shot on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk Saturday morning, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in the area of Young Terrace and the Neon District. Police...
Police: Burglar breaks into Norfolk store twice days apart
Police say a burglar struck a business in Norfolk twice days apart.
WAVY News 10
2 missing children from Hampton safely located
Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their father, Timothy Truitt, was also located and taken into custody.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec's Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city's hasn't said what caused the...
Man seriously injured following stabbing on Calvin Street in Portsmouth
According to Portsmouth police, the call for the stabbing came in around 9:24 p.m. in the 10 block of Calvin Street.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake police cancel missing persons alert for woman and 5-year-old
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter. Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake at the time.
Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
WAVY News 10
Missing 69-year-old man in Norfolk found
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Fred L. Branton was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. That's near the Norfolk Technical Center. Branton is about 5 feet 9 inches...
VB ShotSpotter technology identifies 3 gunfire incidents in one day
On Saturday, October 8, police confirm the ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology alerted them of three separate gunfire incidents.
New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg
Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man they say unlawfully filmed a woman.
WAVY News 10
Woman and 5-year-old daughter reported missing in Chesapeake
Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m.
Two abducted children from VA, found safe
UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
Portsmouth man sentenced to 150 months for cocaine distribution
A Portsmouth has been sentenced to more than 12 years for distributing cocaine.
