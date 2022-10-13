MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Major changes are underway across central and south Alabama. Yesterday’s cold front has cleared the area, and even though it did not bring us immediate impacts we are surely feeling a difference now! Today has been mostly sunny, but cooler and drier air is filtering back into our atmosphere. Sound great, right? Well, for the cooler and drier air to get here, it’s got to be a windy day... breezy conditions are anticipated for the majority of our Tuesdays, meaning afternoon temperatures really struggled to warm up much. Upper 50s and lower 60s is about as good as it got today.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO