A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District say their treatment of some of the most vulnerable children is necessary and that their high numbers could be attributable to record keeping that is “beyond reproach.” ...

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO