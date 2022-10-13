ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon-area boys soccer district semifinal results for Oct. 17

MUSKEGON – It’s win-or-go-home time for boys soccer teams across Michigan this week, as a trip to the district championship match hangs in the balance. Several Muskegon-area teams managed to put strong performances together Monday night and come away with season-extending victories. Below is a look at the...
Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 8

MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their vote for the top individual performance of last week’s games. This week’s poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday and the results will be released later that morning as part of our Game Day post for the Muskegon area.
Senior setter earns Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6 honors

Caledonia’s volleyball team rolled through the competition last week. The Fighting Scots defeated East Kentwood 3-1 and Jenison 3-0 in OK Red Conference action, and in the Lakewood Invitational, Caledonia beat Imlay City (2-1), Mattawan (2-1) and Lowell (2-0) and lost to Okemos (2-1). Caledonia senior setter Avery Palmateer...
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years

A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District say their treatment of some of the most vulnerable children is necessary and that their high numbers could be attributable to record keeping that is “beyond reproach.” ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
