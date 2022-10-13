Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Muskegon-area boys soccer district semifinal results for Oct. 17
MUSKEGON – It’s win-or-go-home time for boys soccer teams across Michigan this week, as a trip to the district championship match hangs in the balance. Several Muskegon-area teams managed to put strong performances together Monday night and come away with season-extending victories. Below is a look at the...
MLive.com
Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 8
MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their vote for the top individual performance of last week’s games. This week’s poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday and the results will be released later that morning as part of our Game Day post for the Muskegon area.
MLive.com
Spring Lake golf standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for Oct. 6-11
MUSKEGON – The Spring Lake girls golf team put together one of its strongest performances of the season last week at the Division 3 regional tournament from Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids, as the Lakers carded a 356 score to clinch the team regional championship. Junior Evie McDonald...
MLive.com
Vote: Time to crown the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 8
Week 8 may be history, but there is still some unfinished business to do. It’s time to crown the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 8. Check out the candidates below and vote for your favorite. You can vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
MLive.com
Senior setter earns Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6 honors
Caledonia’s volleyball team rolled through the competition last week. The Fighting Scots defeated East Kentwood 3-1 and Jenison 3-0 in OK Red Conference action, and in the Lakewood Invitational, Caledonia beat Imlay City (2-1), Mattawan (2-1) and Lowell (2-0) and lost to Okemos (2-1). Caledonia senior setter Avery Palmateer...
MLive.com
Ottawa Hills runner commits to Syracuse after running one of nation’s top times
Life has been filled with special moments for distance runner Benne Anderson over the past year. Anderson, a senior at Grand Rapids City High School who competes for Ottawa Hills, won the Division 1 state championship in the 3,200-meter run last spring, and that came after he finished third in the state cross country finals in the fall of 2021.
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 9 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
Mona Shores football defeats Reeths-Puffer 15-0 MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action is in the books and there were plenty of highlight-reel moments from across the Muskegon area for fans to enjoy. Last week, our photographers caught the OK Green Conference slugfest between Mona Shores and...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District say their treatment of some of the most vulnerable children is necessary and that their high numbers could be attributable to record keeping that is “beyond reproach.” ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
2 arrested for at least 15 storage unit break-ins
A Cedar Springs-area couple has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least 15 storage units.
