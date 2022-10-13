Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Tracking coolest air of the season
After some rain Monday, quiet conditions will return for the overnight. A stray sprinkle will be possible as a cold front slides through the area, with morning lows in the low 60s. Tuesday will be the beginning of some temperature changes across the area. Strong northerly winds will push the...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County expects to pay tens of millions to repair protective dunes along coastline after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – As they mourned the loss of one of their colleagues Tuesday morning, St. Johns County commissioners got an update on storm damage the county sustained during Ian. The storm left almost $40 million in damage to homes and businesses in the county. Now, commissioners are...
News4Jax.com
During Jacksonville stop, First Lady Casey DeSantis announces more than $45M raised for Florida Disaster Fund
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Monday to talk about Hurricane Ian relief. At an afternoon news conference, she announced more than $45 million has been raised so far for the Florida Disaster Fund. She made the announcement at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Baymeadows,...
News4Jax.com
Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday
Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for St. Johns County commissioner Henry Dean?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – One of the guests on This Week In Jacksonville, the weekly show where anchor Kent Justice hosts a discussion with decision-makers and other people behind the news, is St. Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean. Dean is chairman of the commission in one of the...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County leaders meet to discuss federal disaster aid after Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – County leaders in St. Johns County will get an update on how much it’s going to costs to make repairs following Hurricane Ian. The county is included in the federal disaster declaration which means FEMA is expected to reimburse the county for 75% of the money used to keep people and property safe before, during, and after the storm.
News4Jax.com
Senate, governor races in spotlight as early voting begins in Georgia
Early voting in Georgia starts Monday. Some of the most contested races in the country are happening in Georgia this year. We’re just over 20 days until election day. The ballot is packed this year. | Georgia Vote 2022: What and who is on your ballot?. There’s a rematch...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 1 could help Florida’s property insurance market if passed, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November. The first is an effort to help homeowners fight the effects of rising sea levels and flooding. It’s an issue that has recently come into...
News4Jax.com
‘Our hearts are sad’: St. Johns County commissioners mourn death of colleague Paul Waldron
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron passed away Monday. The St. Johns County commission meeting began with the sad news Tuesday morning. “This is going to be tough for me to get through so bear with me,” Henry Dean, who is on the board of commissions, said. “We lost Paul Waldron last night. Paul did so much for the community that no one knew about.”
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County superintendent tries to ease concerns of overcrowding after class size resolution approved
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County, one of the fastest-growing school districts in the state, is continuing its breakneck pace. This school district known for its top schools added another 2,000 students this year. That’s a 4% growth compared to last year. Last week, the school board...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 1: What are your questions about ballot measure involving flood improvement tax changes?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first of three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November is an effort to help homeowners fight the effects of rising sea levels and climate change. Amendment 1 would add language to the constitution...
Comments / 0