ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – County leaders in St. Johns County will get an update on how much it’s going to costs to make repairs following Hurricane Ian. The county is included in the federal disaster declaration which means FEMA is expected to reimburse the county for 75% of the money used to keep people and property safe before, during, and after the storm.

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO