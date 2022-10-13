ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

Tracking coolest air of the season

After some rain Monday, quiet conditions will return for the overnight. A stray sprinkle will be possible as a cold front slides through the area, with morning lows in the low 60s. Tuesday will be the beginning of some temperature changes across the area. Strong northerly winds will push the...
Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday

Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
St. Johns County leaders meet to discuss federal disaster aid after Ian

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – County leaders in St. Johns County will get an update on how much it’s going to costs to make repairs following Hurricane Ian. The county is included in the federal disaster declaration which means FEMA is expected to reimburse the county for 75% of the money used to keep people and property safe before, during, and after the storm.
‘Our hearts are sad’: St. Johns County commissioners mourn death of colleague Paul Waldron

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron passed away Monday. The St. Johns County commission meeting began with the sad news Tuesday morning. “This is going to be tough for me to get through so bear with me,” Henry Dean, who is on the board of commissions, said. “We lost Paul Waldron last night. Paul did so much for the community that no one knew about.”
