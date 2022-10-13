ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral TikTok shows what English actually sounds like to non-speakers

By Ellie Abraham
It’s a fact many native English speakers take for granted, but English is considered to be one of the most challenging languages to learn.

Not only that, but to non-English speakers the language sounds completely bizarre with the words making little to no sense. One TikToker has revealed just how weird it sounds in a viral clip.

Language enthusiast @langaugesimp is known on social media for his interesting YouTube and TikTok videos all about different languages of the world.

In one clip captioned, “Ever wondered what it’s like to not understand English?” that has been viewed almost 9 million times, he revealed that to non-English speakers the words spoken sound completely nonsensical.

He explained, “This is how English sounds to foreigners” before reciting a series of gibberish and made-up words.

The scrambled words obviously made absolutely no sense, leaving people shocked that to non-English speakers they literally sound like a Sim from the video game.

@languagesimp

Ever wondered what it’s like to not understand English? #english #languages #language #linguistics #USA #polyglot

The clip has gathered almost 42,000 comments with people posting their thoughts on the video.

One person said: “I feel like i understand what he's saying, but i also don't.”

Another wrote: “sound like the Sims people.”

Someone else added: “This is what I hear without subtitles.”

“Understood see you at 12,” joked another TikTok user.

Another person joked that it sounds like their “teacher explaining physics”.

