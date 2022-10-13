ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

National Television Awards 2022: Nominations in full as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield snubbed

By Nicole Vassell
 5 days ago

The National Television Awards 2022 will take place tonight (Thursday 13 October) after months of anticipation.

Nominees were announced in August, with Peaky Blinders , Heartstopper and Bridgerton all receiving multiple nods.

Voting for the NTAs closes on Thursday 13 October at noon, hours ahead of the ceremony’s broadcast on ITV at 8.00pm.

However, in a surprise to some fans, This Morning ’s flagship hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are not in contention for any awards this year.

The hosting duo, who also present Dancing on Ice together, are usually staples in the list of nominations for TV Presenter.

Last year, only Willoughby was up for an award. This year’s list marks the first time since 2017 that neither presenter is being considered.

Though Willoughby and Schofield won’t receive any awards, their This Morning colleague Alison Hammond has received a nomination in the TV Presenter category, alongside Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant & Dec, who won in 2021 for the 20th year in a row .

Elsewhere, drama series such as Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper celebrate nominations in their show categories, as well as for individual stars: Charithra Chandran and Jonathan Bailey for Bridgerton , Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders and Kit Connor and Joe Locke for Heartstopper.

The Wanted star Tom Parker is also nominated posthumously in the Authored Documentary category .

You can find the full list of nominations below – and the full list of winners here .

New Drama

Trigger Point

Heartstopper

This Is Going to Hurt

Time

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

Authored Documentary

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

Bridgerton

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Graham Norton

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

The Great British Bake Off

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker as Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, EastEnders

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever as Max Turner, Coronation Street

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

The National Television Awards 2022 will take place at the SSE Arena on Thursday 13 October, airing on ITV at 8.00pm.

