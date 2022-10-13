Nasa’s James Webb Telescope captures ‘cosmic fingerprint’ in space

A new image from Nasa ’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed concentric dust rings emanating from a pair of stars , resembling a “cosmic fingerprint”.

Located just over 5,000 light-years from Earth , the duo is collectively known as WR140 and includes a Wolf-Rayet star and a blue supergiant star swirling around one another in an orbit.

The rings are created every eight years when the stars pass close to each other in orbit and during their close approach, solar winds from the stars collide, causing the gas streaming from them to be compressed into dust.

