CeraVe’s resurfacing retinol serum is the perfect formula for beginners

By Lauren Cunningham
 5 days ago

Talk of retinol is on the rise, as everyone slowly learns more about the skin-saving serum . But what exactly are retinols? How do they work? And who are they for? All questions at the tip of our tongues.

Luckily for you, we’re here to answer them with the help of a new and rather exciting review of the latest launch from CeraVe , one of our favourite cost-cutting beauty brands. And we’ve even roped in Dr Alexis Granite, CeraVe consultant dermatologist, to lend some expert advice.

Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A and is “one of a dermatologist’s favourite ingredients as it has so many skin benefits,” shared Dr Granite. “It helps turn the skin over more effectively, stimulates collagen, which improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and reduces the appearance of pores and pigmentation.”

All of this sounds pretty good if you ask us, but retinol does often get a bad rap. If used incorrectly, in too strong a concentration or exposed to direct sunlight, it can cause irritation, dryness and sensitivity, so it’s incredibly important to find the right product and follow the instructions.

This is where CeraVe’s latest launch comes in: the resurfacing retinol serum. Forming part of the blemish control range, we put it to the test to see whether this reasonably priced retinol was one worth raving about.

How we tested

Our tester had used retinol in the past, although not in their regular routine, so their skin was in no way familiar with the formulas. With post-acne scarring and uneven skin tone around their chin, a handful of blemishes dotted across the face and fine lines around the eyes from squinting in the sun all summer long, they turned to this retinol to help reduce signs of all of the above.

Starting off by applying it twice or three times a week, in the evening, post-cleansing and pre-moisturising for around one month, they’re now ready to review the CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum.

CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum

The packaging

The formula

The application

The results

The verdict: CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum

The Independent

The Independent

