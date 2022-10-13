ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lidl launches UK’s first supermarket laundry detergent refill stations

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Lidl has launched the UK’s first-ever supermarket laundry detergent refill stations in a bid to help its customers cut down on plastic and costs.

The budget supermarket is trialling the innovation in stores in Lichfield, Staffordshire and Swadlincote, Derbyshire.

These trials follow a successful pilot of a larger refill machine at Kingswinford, West Midlands earlier this year.

The new refillable “smart pouch” will see shoppers able to refill their laundry detergent bag with Lidl’s own-brand detergent.

The supermarket has said that shoppers will save 20 per refill when compared to single-use products.

Each machine can fill over 245 pouches, and the pouches have the same capacity as a standard laundry detergent bottle, but use one third less plastic.

Further, by using the pouches, consumers can save 59g of plastic going into the recycling per refill.

The machine was designed by Chilean sustainability start-up Algramo and have been designed to sit on the aisle alongside other detergent bottles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r85Ie_0iXBYXVy00
The refill stations will sit next to the single-use laundry detergents (Lidl)

Shoppers will be able to use a touch screen to pick the detergent they want.

Mark Newbold, CSR Manager at Lidl GB said: “We are incredibly proud of this latest innovation, which will enable our customers to save money and reduce their plastic consumption. We were the first UK supermarket to introduce smart laundry detergent refill stations and now we’re the first to introduce this next generation design.

“It’s our strong belief that good quality and value should go together. We are committed to providing our customers with cost saving solutions that can help their wallets and the planet.”

The innovation follows a similar scheme from Unilever that launched refill stations for toiletries and cleaning products in selected supermarkets last year.

The refill stations were launched at Co-op and Asda stores in Glasgow, York, Rugby, Milton Keynes and Leeds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Animal Rebellion protesters pour out milk at Harrods and Waitrose to demand ‘plant-based future’

Climate protestors have poured milk over shop floors, displays and products throughout the UK, including Harrods and some Waitrose branches.Animal Rebellion coorindated the action in stores also including Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich and Edinburgh just before midday on Saturday.Videos of activists pouring milk have been shared widely on social media, with a clip of protestors drenching display cabinets in Harrods’ food hall in Knightsbridge stirring up particular online attention.Supporters of Animal Rebellion have just poured dairy over the meat counters at Harrods calling on the government to support farmers in the transition to a...
BBC

Doncaster: Public consultation over UK's biggest battery farm

A huge battery storage centre is planned for the site of a former power station in South Yorkshire. The company behind the Thorpe Marsh scheme near Doncaster said it would store 2.8GW of electricity to be used at times of peak power demand. Developers the Banks Group said it would...
The Independent

Polestar opens UK flagship Space at Battersea Power Station

Swedish electric car brand, Polestar, has opened its UK flagship Space at the iconic Battersea Power Station. The Grade II listed building opens its doors to the public for the first time in history on Friday (October 14) as London landmark’s new retail and leisure offering. Featuring the same minimalist design that all Polestar Spaces are now known for, Polestar Battersea Power Station will be situated on the ground floor near to the building’s southern entrance, which opens onto Malaysia Square and Electric Boulevard, a new pedestrianised high street for London. The Space will be one of over 100 shops,...
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC

Mudeford beach hut goes on market for £440,000

The cost-of-living crisis does not appear to have affected the market for beach huts with one going on sale for £440,000. The Mudeford wooden cabin on Dorset's coast is being advertised for more than many pay for a four-bedroom house. The average price for a home in the county...
BBC

Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot

The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have backed a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network. Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football. The boy, from Crick,...
The Guardian

Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour

It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

HSBC ‘green’ ads banned for omitting information about bank’s own emissions

Two posters for HSBC advertising the bank’s green initiatives have been banned for omitting information about its own contribution to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.The posters, seen on bus stops in Bristol and London in October 2021, showed images of waves crashing on a shore and tree growth rings with the slogan: “Climate change doesn’t do borders.”They went on to state that HSBC was aiming to provide up to one trillion US dollars (£880 billion) in financing and investment globally to help its clients transition to net zero, and helping to plant two million trees in the UK to...
The Independent

Britain’s best and worst motorway services stations revealed

Britain’s worst motorway services have been revealed. Independent watchdog Transport Focus surveyed 31,000 visitors to 119 service stations across the country to come up with the list. They were asked for their views on toilets, staff, value for money of food and drink, electric vehicle charging and the impact their visit had on their mood.The average satisfaction score given by all users of service stations was 93 per cent, including 61 per cent who said they were very satisfied. Just three per cent said they were very or fairly dissatisfied by their visit.Value for money continues to be the key...
The Independent

‘Alarming lack of progress’ by UK government on protecting wildlife and natural habitats, experts warn

A key government pledge to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030 and help stave off the "planetary emergency" is at risk of sliding backwards, wildlife organisations have warned.The government is accused of an "alarming lack of progress", on its pledge, which originally aimed to reverse biodiversity loss within the next 10 years and tackle the climate crisis.When the "30x30" policy was launched, then prime minister Boris Johnson said: "We must act now - right now. “We cannot afford to dither and delay because biodiversity loss is happening today and it is happening at...
BBC

Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4

This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC

Bristol mum group say food donations have 'stopped people going hungry'

A food donation organisation says it has helped distribute 100 million meals across the UK since it was launched. Giving platform Neighbourly, based in Bristol, works with businesses to take surplus food and give it to community charities across the UK. Started in 2014, Neighbourly links companies such as M&S...
The Independent

Covid cases surge across UK again as one in 35 people in England now has virus

Covid cases in the UK have risen again, with one in 35 people in England now having the virus. It is the fourth consecutive increase in England.The rise means the total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.7 million in the week to 3 October, up 31 per cent from 1.3 million in the previous week.In England, the estimated number of people testing positive was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.Infections increased in all regions of England in the latest week, except for the northeast, where the trend...
marinelink.com

Svitzer Names Paterson UK Managing Director

Effective January 1, 2023, Michael Paterson joins as new Managing Director for Svitzer UK, replacing Kasper Karlsen who has acted as interim MD since June. Paterson joins Svitzer from a role as Operations Director at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), with a history in maritime gained from 26 years in the Royal Navy.
The Independent

Food inspectors strike vote could lead to turkey shortage at Christmas

A strike by staff at the Food Standards Agency (FSA) could lead to Christmas meat shortages, their union has said.The staff, represented by Unison, are being balloted for strike action over a pay dispute after rejecting an offer far below the rate of inflation.Hundreds of inspectors, vets and office-based staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are involved, and could bring the industry to a halt if they vote to walk out.Earlier this year they voted to reject a pay offer of between 2 per cent and 5 per cent. The union is demanding a rise of 10 per...
BBC

Newcastle's halted Blackett Street pedestrianisation a 'wasted opportunity'

The shelving of plans to permanently pedestrianise a busy city centre street has been called a "wasted opportunity". Led by Nick Forbes, Newcastle City Council had wanted to ban traffic from Blackett Street but "deferred" the scheme after he was ousted and replaced by Nick Kemp. It said it had...
BBC

How the Falkirk Wheel revived Scotland's canals

Eric Wightman's life is intertwined with Scotland's canals. Growing up in Polmont, near Falkirk, the banks of the Union Canal were his childhood playground. In adulthood he saw the Union and the Forth and Clyde Canals deteriorate. Motorways and housing estates were built across them but mainly they were neglected...
The Independent

The Independent

886K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy