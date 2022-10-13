ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

What we risk by narrowly restricting our kids’ view of history and culture

By Jim Jones
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvXBH_0iXBYUrn00

Critical race theory is one of the favorite whipping boys of some Idaho legislators, writes guest columnist Jim Jones.

I’ve previously written about extremists in the Idaho Legislature who want to ban certain books and academic theories from our schools.

Their claims are generally false or, at best, over-hyped. Critical race theory is one of their favorite whipping boys. Let’s talk about that, because some legislators want to ban both the classroom discussion of the issue and books they claim to contain it.

I recently spoke to a gathering in Twin Falls about critical race theory – what it is and what it is not.

I told the group it is a graduate school study that explores how our country’s racial history is manifested in our current laws and social practices. Nobody has been able to show that it exists in our public schools but some of our legislators have done everything possible to gain political points by falsely claiming it does.

The day after my talk, an opinion piece by Ron James , a member of the Twin Falls group that sponsored the event, appeared in the Idaho Capital Sun. Ron pointed out how the critical race theory hysteria has chilled academic freedom in Idaho, even though it is not being taught. He referenced false claims made on the floor of our House of Representatives last year in favor of an anti-critical race theory bill. One legislator argued that the acclaimed novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” was a prime example of critical race theory because “students were encouraged to believe that there was an endless era of Black victimization.”

As we know, the novel portrays a courageous lawyer standing up for a wrongly accused Black man in a segregation-era southern town. Frankly, the defendant was lucky to get a trial, because in that era many falsely-accused Black people often ended up simply getting lynched. We have since improved as a country, but vestiges of victimization still linger. Teaching or reading about those vestiges does not constitute critical race theory, it is plain historic and cultural fact.

Sometime in the late 1970s, a student at South Fremont High School in St. Anthony got his hands on a copy of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which had apparently not been banned. The book inspired him to become a lawyer, just like Atticus Finch, the courageous lawyer in the novel. It changed the course of his life. That young reader, Greg Moeller, now sits on the Idaho Supreme Court.

It is important that the young people of this state and nation be exposed to a wide range of books, even though some may contain words or concepts that make some people uncomfortable. Restricting the historical or cultural view of our children limits their ambitions and horizons.  This nation has a proud history and our kids should be taught about it in an honest manner. On the other hand, the country has engaged in some reprehensible conduct – slavery, Jim Crow laws, rank discrimination against Asians, massacres of Native Americans. That history should also be honestly taught.

Our children need to be made aware of our faults as well as our virtues. Honesty in history is not for the purpose of making anyone feel personally guilty, but to recognize the wrongs that have been committed so as to prevent their repetition. Sugarcoating our past is self-deception that keeps us from taking corrective action.

Parents, not schools or libraries, have the primary role of teaching values to their children. Teachers and librarians can play a supportive role by making sure that materials exposed to children are age appropriate, but they should not be the gatekeepers, nor should they be made scapegoats for parental failure.

The post What we risk by narrowly restricting our kids’ view of history and culture appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session

A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events […] The post Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Marrying Your Cousin

It's no secret that Idaho has some odd laws but recently I overheard a conversation while at the gas station and heard someone imply that you can legally marry your cousin in the state of Idaho. Naturally, I wanted to see if this had any ring of truth to it and found my answer (sort of) in Section 32-206 of the Idaho legislature:
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho

When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Explore Idaho’s Atlantis, The Ghost Town Now Underwater

Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, "Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s. For the time it was really booming with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was a lot of mining and quick development happening in the town through the early 1900s."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?

THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage

Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Two face off to be Idaho's next state schools chief

BOISE – Idaho will have a new state superintendent of schools next year, either Republican Debbie Critchfield or Democrat Terry Gilbert. The two come from differing backgrounds and have varying priorities, but both want to make Idaho’s education system a national leader and point of pride. “We’re capable...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

How the money's being spent: Two Idaho credit unions get $7.5 million from the Biden Administration

Two Idaho lenders received new funding announced by the Biden Administration in September. The funding is meant to spur continued investment in minority and low-income communities. The Emergency Capital Investment Program sent $8.28 billion to 162 institutions designated as Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions, community lenders with...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s time to pick your health insurance plan for 2023, Idaho

Idaho’s health insurance marketplace is bucking the inflation trend this year. The Your Health Idaho exchange launched its 2023 enrollment period this month, with the average insurance premium rate coming in 4% below this year’s rates. The Idaho Department of Insurance published rates on Monday that showed as much as 10% reductions. Most of Idaho’s […] The post It’s time to pick your health insurance plan for 2023, Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho’s 2022 barley crop is a big one

Idaho’s 2022 barley crop is much bigger than last year’s drought-affected crop and it’s estimated the state set a record for average barley yields this year. Most importantly, the quality of Idaho’s 2022 barley crop looks really good, said Idaho Barley Commission Executive Director Laura Wilder.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Federal government has given $800 million to keep indebted farmers afloat

More than 13,000 farmers have benefited from nearly $800 million in federal debt relief, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday. The assistance came from a new federal initiative to erase farmers’ loan delinquencies to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and private lenders or to resolve their remaining debts after foreclosure. Going forward, the […] The post Federal government has given $800 million to keep indebted farmers afloat appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IOWA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 10 Scariest Ways to Die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Halloween is fast approaching, and with it comes scary movie season. Many of us enjoy Halloween movies for different reasons. Some like lighthearted movies such as Casper, Hocus Pocus, or Halloweentown, while others like horror, gore, and scarier ones, like Saw, Halloween, or Friday the 13th. While some of us enjoy the gore and death and how scary they would be to experience, it got me thinking, what would be the scariest ways to die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy