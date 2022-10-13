Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Kelly Rowland got 'told off' by Tina Knowles over 'parenting mistake'
Kelly Rowland was scolded by Tina Knowles over her parenting decisions. The 41-year-old pop star - who has Titan, seven, and 21-month old Noah with her husband Tim Weatherspoon - joked she had a "bad parenting moment" when she took her eldest to see her new horror film 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow', which led her former Destiny's Child bandmate Beyonce's mum Tina to question her actions.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Will Conrad & Cade Finally Be Able to Spend Time Together? (VIDEO)
Things are looking up for Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) on The Resident. In fact, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 18 episode shows, they might actually get to spend time together away from the hospital. Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew...
WFMZ-TV Online
Camila Cabello deleted dating app after 24 hours because of one DM
Camila Cabello deleted a dating app after just 24 hours because of her first DM. The 'Havana' hitmaker - who split from ex Shawn Mendes in November 2021 - gave online dating a try but she decided to scrap the idea because she couldn't figure out people's "intentions" when it came to her life in the spotlight.
"I Always Loved You The Best, Sid": Goodbye Moments From TV Shows That Never Fail To Make Us Sob
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
WFMZ-TV Online
Selma Blair on Withdrawing from ‘DWTS’: ‘My Heart Is Broken in the Best Way’
Actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions) defied expectations when she joined the Season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, opted to leave the dance competition reality series in its 5th week, citing concerns for her health. After the announcement was...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’: Ashley Nicole Black Exits After 3 Seasons
Actor/writer Ashley Nicole Black is leaving HBO‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show after three years. Her exit was announced by show creator/co-star Robin Thede on October 18, the same day the series announced A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 had officially begun production. “We are forever indebted to...
One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]
This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Complained’ and ‘Whined’ About the Way Other Royals Treated Them at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A legendary columnist is revealing that he was told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe they were "mistreated" at Queen Elizabeth's funeral and have been complaining about it.
Monarch Confirms Dottie's Dark Deed, Solves Another Season-Long Mystery
More of the Romans’ past misdeeds were unearthed on Tuesday’s Monarch, including one that could uproot their entire family tree. Just one week after revealing (to absolutely no one’s surprise) that Dottie was responsible for the barn fire that killed Albie’s mistress Rosa all those years ago, Monarch blindsided the Roman family patriarch with an even bigger twist — albeit one that fans have likely suspected for some time. Per the findings of Albie’s private investigator, Rosa indeed perished in the fire, which was indeed set by Dottie. OK, no surprises there. But as Tripp so casually put it, “Buddy, that’s not...
Comments / 0