Woman killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspect in custody

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Raleigh and police say they have a suspect in custody.

On Thursday at 12:07 a.m., Raleigh police responded to a crash with a pedestrian at South Saunders Street at Wilmington Street.

A preliminary investigation showed a woman was hit by a vehicle as she walked beside South Saunders St. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

That driver was later identified as 32-year-old James Douglas Virgin.

He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and charged with driving while impaired, felony hit and run causing death, and failure to maintain lane control.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.