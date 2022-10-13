photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB The Sonoma County Elections Divisions started sending out 2022 general election ballots in the mail on October 10th. Over the coming days, besides stories on statewide propositions, we’ll be airing interviews with local candidates. KRCB News spoke with the two candidates running for the 6th District seat on the Santa Rosa City Council. Engineer and former Santa Rosa city council member Veronica ‘Roni’ Jacobi is running against Jeff Okrepkie, founder of the nonprofit Coffey Strong and member of Santa Rosa’s Planning Commission. Jacobi's message remains the same. "Climate change," Jacobi said. "That's the big thing that I know...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO