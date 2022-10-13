Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ribbon-Cutting for New Upper Story Apartments in Downtown Jefferson
A ribbon-cutting was held Monday afternoon to cap off an ongoing project in Jefferson since 2018. City View Lofts at 200 East State Street unveiled its fully renovated three one-bedroom apartments above Warm Wishes and Gravitate Coworking. Chris Deal is part of the development group who undertook the project that started with renovating the main floor of the 1871 building and finished with the upper story apartments. He talked about the drive his development group had to bring back apartment living to the downtown square in Jefferson.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Businesses Can Sign Up for Trick or Treat Around the Square in Jefferson
An annual Halloween event is happening later this month in Jefferson and there’s still time for businesses to get involved. Trick or Treat Around the Square is Thursday, October 27th from 4:30-6pm on the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says this event draws lots of attention to the downtown area where businesses hand out lots of candy to trick-or-treaters.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tree Talk and Walk Events Planned for Tomorrow in Greene County
There are two more tree-related events happening tomorrow in Greene County. The Greene County ISU Extension Office is hosting a Tree Talk program with Trees Forever Jefferson Coordinator Brad Riphagen at noon. Riphagen tells Raccoon Valley Radio the topics he will generally cover include what kinds of trees to plant in Greene County, how people can get involved with Trees Forever or the Jefferson Tree Committee, as well as the concerns he is dealing with, including the Emerald Ash Borer.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board to Handle Several Requests
The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider for approval the second reading of revised board policies including the community use of school district building, sites and equipment; along with graduation requirements. Under new business, the Board will consider for approval four...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Iona Thornburg, 100, of Perry
Private graveside service for Iona Thornburg, 100 of Perry, will be held in the Peoples Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life held at a later date. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bagley Soup Fundraiser Comes At The End Of October
Bagley Fire Department invites the public to attend their annual soup supper fundraiser. The volunteer firefighters will be serving several soup options, cornbread and a dessert from 4-7 p.m. at the Bagley Fire Hall on October 30th. This is a part of their fall harvest dinner and an appreciation to the community. A free-will offering will be accepted with proceeds going towards yearly expenses of updating the department’s equipment.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Center Receives Grant for Pocket Park
Governor Reynolds announced more than $450,000 in Empower Rural Iowa Grants on Thursday. Among the recipients was the city of Dallas Center. The proposed project is to create a pocket park downtown. The project would include items such as a mural on a building, bench seating, potted planters, a privacy fence with a gate, and new surfacing. The city was awarded $20,000 for an estimated $43,500 project.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry PACES Invites Public to Lights on Afterschool Two-Evening Event
Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) invites the community for a two night celebration event later this week. Program Director Mary Hillman says this is the 23rd Annual National Lights On Afterschool event with the National Afterschool Alliance. Wednesday will be the fundraiser walk with Pledges for Paces, which Hillman says is always an enjoyable, family-friendly activity.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 20, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Music for the service will be by Jan Pottroff and Polly Eason. Casket bearers will be Ben Fink, Shawn Ausborn, Brett Foster, Corey Howlett, Nicholas Howlett, and Mac Carson. Honorary casket bearers will be Darrell’s golf buddies. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lidderdale.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Merle William Wernimont, 80, of Carroll
Mass of Christian Burial for Merle William Wernimont, age 80, of Carroll, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gary Daniels, 74, of Carroll
Funeral services for Gary Daniels, age 74, of Carroll, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Casket bearers will be Gary’s family. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M. on Saturday prior to the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Fairgrounds Project
The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board will consider for approval using the American Rescue Funds on the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Sewer project and then they will review the weed commissioners report and a Samuels Group Pay application. The Board will also get an update from the County...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jeri Diane Knode, 63, of Yale
Funeral services for Jeri Diane Knode, 63, of Yale will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, October 21st at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be left to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Approve Health Insurance Plan for Next Year
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board approved next year’s health insurance plan for county employees and elected officials. The Board reviewed its options with Group Benefit Partners Representative Ryan Berven and they approved his recommendation of increasing the deductible to $60,000 and a 2.5-percent increase in premium costs.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Casey Public Library Is Finding Costumes For Children
The Casey Public Library wants to make it easy on families finding a costume for their little ones. The library will be giving away Halloween costumes and accessories for free on Saturday from 10am until 1pm. This will be a first come first serve event. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The Casey Public Library encourages those looking for the perfect costume to stop by.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 17, 2022
1:58am: An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of West Washington Street for a business alarm activation. The Officer checked the property and found nothing suspicious. An employee was advised of the alarm activation. 2:32am: While on patrol, an Officer located an open business door in the 100 block...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/18/2022)-Boone/Greene County Probation Services Director Diane Hinderaker Pt 2
The Director of Boone and Greene County Probation Services Diane Hinderaker finishes the second of our two part series.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Co Sheriff Advises Patience and Caution During Harvest Time
It’s harvest time in Iowa and farmers are busy in the fields, and wide, slow-moving farm equipment are on our rock roads and highways. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante urges caution on area roadways. “Give them some space especially on bridges where they tend to take up the whole...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry City Council Approves Completion of Crack Sealing Project
The Perry City Council met Monday night in regular session. The meeting started with Mayor John Andorf proclaiming October 20th as Lights On After School on behalf of the Perry’s Academic Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) challenging everyone to provide a safe place for children where the lights are on after school on October 20th.
Comments / 0