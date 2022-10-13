ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wccsradio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED IN VEHICLE FIRE LAST WEEK IN MARION CENTER

State police say no one was hurt in a vehicle crash in Grant Township last Wednesday. Police say that at 3:10 PM on October 12th, police were called out to Deckers Point Road near Pickering Run Road in Marion Center for the crash as a 2005 Jeep Cherokee struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was identified only as a 17-year-old from the Marion Center area, and police said the driver was not hurt in the crash.
MARION CENTER, PA
wccsradio.com

INJURIES REPORTED IN TWO-CAR CRASH IN EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash in East Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Armagh and Clyde, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police, to Route 22 East near Gas Center Road for a crash involving two cars. Troopers say injuries were reported in the crash, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash

Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

RELATIVELY QUIET DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS

Only two fire calls were reported yesterday by Indiana County 911. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched to 9626 Route 22 in Westmoreland County at 4:39 PM for a smoke investigation. No details have been provided yet on the incident. A brush fire was reported in Cambria County,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Somerset House Fire

In Somerset Borough multiple crews responded to a structure fire this afternoon. It happened just after 2 on the 200 block of West Patriot Street. There were no injures reported and you can’t see any visible damage to the home. No other information is available at this time.
SOMERSET, PA
wccsradio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH

State police released more details on a crash that happened Wednesday in Grant Township. Troopers say a 17-year-old from Marion Center was driving along Deckers Point Road just west of Pickering Run Road around 3:10 p.m. when they struck a tree in the area. The driver was not injured in the crash, but troopers add that the car caught fire after striking the tree.
MARION CENTER, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shots fired in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Driver Loses Control, Collides with Pickup on Wilson Road

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen driver escaped injury after his vehicle spun out of control and collided with a pickup truck in Washington Township on Sunday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on Wilson Road in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explore venango

Police Say Missing Woman Has Contacted Family Members

WEST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to West Mead Township Police, a missing 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman contacted her relatives on Saturday. According to a published article by the Meadville Tribune, authorities were set to search a wooded area in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Sunday morning, but plans were called off after police learned Stalter made contact with her family on Saturday morning.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA

