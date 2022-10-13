ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

5 NYPD cops hurt in NYC pursuit, arrest of alleged LI abductor

By Aaron Feis, Anthony DiLorenzo
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYrlI_0iXBVOLo00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities.

Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced a woman into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she walked along Grant Avenue near Studley Street in Brentwood around 8:35 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police sources told PIX11 News that Garces was armed with a knife as he allegedly abducted the woman, believed by authorities to be either Garces’ girlfriend or ex-girlfriend.

More Brooklyn News

Witnesses called 911 as Garces fled the scene, officials said, with police sources adding that the woman’s son also alerted authorities after she managed to text him. Suffolk County police located the Toyota, and followed both on the ground and via helicopter as he eventually crossed into New York City, according to police sources.

After Suffolk County police alerted their city counterparts to the situation and the driver exited the Belt Parkway into Brooklyn, the NYPD joined in the pursuit, authorities said. Two NYPD patrol cars boxed in Garces’ vehicle near 86th Street and 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights, causing what a department spokesperson described as a “fender bender.” Cops then took Garces into custody around 11 p.m.

Three NYPD officers were injured in the collision, while another two were hurt arresting Garces, authorities said, describing all of the injuries as minor. After he was taken into custody, Garces was also brought to an area hospital for treatment of a cut to his face, officials said. No injuries were reported to the woman found in the vehicle, who was cleared by police to head back to Long Island.

More Long Island News

Garces, of Bay Shore, was hit by the NYPD with charges connected to the pursuit, including reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and aggravated unlicensed operator, as well as a number of traffic violations. Following his arraignment on those charges, he will be sent back to Suffolk County to face additional charges of kidnapping and criminal contempt, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman, 82, falls to sidewalk in Brooklyn robbery: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook snatched cash from an 82-year-old woman in East New York, sending her tumbling to the sidewalk, according to authorities. The victim was standing on the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues around 6 a.m. Sunday when the man approached her, police said. Surveillance video released by […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with manslaughter in Queens subway death: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man was arrested Tuesday after a fight over a cellphone resulted in a man fatally struck by a subway train, police said. Carlos Garcia, 50, is charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 48-year-old Queens resident Heriberto Quintana, NYPD officials announced. Garcia and Quintana got into […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man hit in the head with a machete in Brooklyn, police say

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was struck in the head with a machete in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police said. The suspect approached the victim near Brighton Fourth Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach just after midnight and attacked him, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Motorcycle thieves sought in string of robberies in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are looking for a group of people after two separate identical robberies happened Monday in the Bronx. The first incident happened around 2:40 p.m. The two victims, a female, 34, and a male, 26, were at the corner of Sedgwick Avenue and Hillman Avenue. Police said five unknown men rode […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Boy, 16, critically injured in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on an East Flatbush street late Monday, according to authorities. The victim and another person were arguing near East 46th Street and Winthrop Street around 10:15 p.m. when the dispute turned physical, police said. The other party stabbed the teen in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 247 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The suspect stole multiple packages from the UPS truck before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz, police said. There were no injuries. There […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

DOE worker, 19, fatally shot in Brooklyn donates organs to 6 people

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The 19-year-old Department of Education worker who was fatally shot in Brooklyn last week has donated his organs to six people, according to LiveOnNY, an organ procurement organization. Ethan Holder was shot in the head and critically injured on Oct.11 at a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands. He died the following day. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Shooting of woman in East New York may have been landlord-tenant dispute

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized and barely hanging on after she was shot outside her apartment over the weekend. Investigators believe the shooting possibly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Stephanie Cobb is facing the hardest decision a mother could make. "We have to make a family decision to take her off of life support because they say she's gonna never recover. She will never wake up," said Cobb. Danielle Parker, Cobb's daughter, was shot in the neck Sunday outside her family's apartment on Dumont Avenue in East New York.It happened as the family was finishing dinner. "It's crazy. She...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police

A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
WEST ISLIP, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Admits To Driving Drunk In Copiague, Killing Pedestrian In Crash

A woman pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that killed a 28-year-old man on Long Island last summer. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that Annmarie Donadeo, of Copiague, admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Travis Kinard in a crash on Aug. 24, 2021.
COPIAGUE, NY
PIX11

Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a carjacked Mercedes after a fellow cop was struck by the vehicle Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was struck by the gunfire in the encounter, which came less than 24 hours after […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy