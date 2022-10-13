5 NYPD cops hurt in NYC pursuit, arrest of alleged LI abductor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities.

Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced a woman into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she walked along Grant Avenue near Studley Street in Brentwood around 8:35 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police sources told PIX11 News that Garces was armed with a knife as he allegedly abducted the woman, believed by authorities to be either Garces’ girlfriend or ex-girlfriend.

Witnesses called 911 as Garces fled the scene, officials said, with police sources adding that the woman’s son also alerted authorities after she managed to text him. Suffolk County police located the Toyota, and followed both on the ground and via helicopter as he eventually crossed into New York City, according to police sources.

After Suffolk County police alerted their city counterparts to the situation and the driver exited the Belt Parkway into Brooklyn, the NYPD joined in the pursuit, authorities said. Two NYPD patrol cars boxed in Garces’ vehicle near 86th Street and 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights, causing what a department spokesperson described as a “fender bender.” Cops then took Garces into custody around 11 p.m.

Three NYPD officers were injured in the collision, while another two were hurt arresting Garces, authorities said, describing all of the injuries as minor. After he was taken into custody, Garces was also brought to an area hospital for treatment of a cut to his face, officials said. No injuries were reported to the woman found in the vehicle, who was cleared by police to head back to Long Island.

Garces, of Bay Shore, was hit by the NYPD with charges connected to the pursuit, including reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and aggravated unlicensed operator, as well as a number of traffic violations. Following his arraignment on those charges, he will be sent back to Suffolk County to face additional charges of kidnapping and criminal contempt, authorities said.

