Dayton, OH

Trial to begin for Dayton man accused of shooting, killing man leading to hours-long standoff

By WHIO
 5 days ago
DAYTON — The trial is expected to begin Thursday morning for a Dayton man accused in a shooting death that led to an hours-long standoff in Dayton.

Johnny Trigg, 44, is accused of shooting and killing Myquan Taylor, 29, of Dayton, on May 18.

Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street on the after receiving reports of a shooting.

During the police investigation, homicide detectives acquired leads that led officers to an apartment on West Stewart Street where Trigg was believed to be inside.

Officers attempted to make contact with people inside the unit, but didn’t receive a response and later called for Dayton SWAT and the department’s Hostage Negotiation Team.

After more than six hours, it was determined that Trigg was not in the apartment. He was later arrested on May 25 on Redwood Avenue.

Trigg is facing two counts of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

He is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail and has a bond set at $1 million.

