Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
Police: Philadelphia shooting suspect fires into crowd, misses mom and infant
Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting on a crowded Philadelphia sidewalk last week. Amazingly, no one was injured in the incident.
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in
Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.
Priest and passenger carjacked in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
Authorities say four men approached the priest while he was unloading a wheelchair from the trunk of his blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata. One of the men pulled out the firearm.
Woman dies in North Philadelphia house fire
A woman was found dead after a house fire in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
2 teens found shot dead next to vehicle in Pottstown double homicide, officials say
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The deaths of two teenagers has sparked a homicide investigation in Pottstown, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Police found the male teens while responding to nine calls of shots fired near Fourth and Johnson street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The 18-year-old and 17-year-old were...
US Marshals offer $5K reward for teen suspect in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Dayron Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder and related charges in relation to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on September 27 following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.
1 dead, 2 wounded after North Philly triple shooting
A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one person dead and two others injured. An 18-year-old was shot multiple times on 11th Street near Dauphin Street. He was later pronounced dead.
Video: Man shot three times during attempted robbery in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended in gunshots in Kensington. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on the 3200 block of North Front Street. Officials say a 30-year-old man was shot three times in his lower back and hip during an...
Suspect arrested in SEPTA El platform shooting
Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 34-year-old woman after a shooting on a SEPTA Market-Frankford El platform that left a man in the hospital.
Police: Suspect who shot into car in Chinatown parking lot after crash sought by authorities
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect. According to police, the suspect fired a handgun several times into the windshield of an Infinity sedan in a parking lot located at 133 N 10th Street in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.
18-year-old killed in North Philadelphia triple shooting; 2 others injured
A party at a venue on N 11th Street was just ending when two masked men allegedly walked up and opened fire at about 9 p.m.
Arrests made after priest carjacked while unloading wheelchair in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 64-year-old became the victim of a brazen carjacking on the streets of Kensington Sunday night, and now police say an investigation has led to arrests. The man was trying to get his wheelchair out of his trunk when four suspects rushed him on the 2100 block of East Somerset Street.
Roxborough shooting: 15-year-old suspect linked to deadly shooting turns himself in, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say a teenage suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School surrendered to police on Monday. Troy Fletcher, 15, had a lawyer present when he turned himself into homicide detectives on multiple charges, according to police. Fletcher is facing several charges,...
Police release photo of suspected vehicle after man, 62, killed in Fox Chase hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A driver is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section, and now police say they have the vehicle on camera. The 62-year-old victim was crossing Verree Road near Rhawn Street when he was hit by a speeding vehicle Friday night, according to police. Police say...
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
Philadelphia’s Turbulent Weekend Continued On South Street And In Old City
At least five people were hurt, two critically, in shootings across half a dozen Philadelphia neighborhoods on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The police reported making a single arrest. A lady, 22, was shot in the head above her left eye in the Cobb’s Creek neighborhood at approximately 8:30 p.m....
