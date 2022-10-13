ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room

NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
COATESVILLE, PA
fox29.com

Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford

FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy