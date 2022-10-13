Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
George Clooney hails 'brave' Universal for supporting Ticket to Paradise
George Clooney says Universal were "brave" to release 'Ticket to Paradise' in cinemas. The 61-year-old actor features alongside Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy and was grateful for the studio's backing in what has been a tough time for the movie industry. George told The Hollywood Reporter: "Universal did a...
Inside Nova
Jennifer Tilly says she’s psychic and uses her ability to win poker games
Jennifer Tilly claims she’s psychic and uses her powers to win at poker. The 64-year-old ‘Child's Play’ star is a keen poker player and she’s convinced she uses the power of her mind to come out on top, while she admitted her abilities come in useful when she’s trying to get in touch with her boyfriend when she needs something bringing home from the shops.
Inside Nova
Robbie Coltrane’s son pays witty tribute to late comic dad by posting: ‘Just woke up what did I miss?’
Robbie Coltrane’s son has wittily paid tribute to his late comedian dad by posting the message: “Just woke up what did I miss?”. Artist Spencer McMillan – one of the ‘Harry Potter’ actor’s two children – showed he shared his father’s sense of humour in a post from his Instagram account, @be.nice.signs.
Inside Nova
Louis Tomlinson won't do paid meet and greets as he blasts 'greedy' stars
Louis Tomlinson has blasted "greedy f******" for taking too much money from their fans. The former One Direction star has insisted he decided against offering "a meet and greet" for his recent tour because it's not a "fair" model for fans who aren't as well off financially. Speaking to Music...
Inside Nova
Alexandra Daddario cast in I Wish You All The Best
Alexandra Daddario is to star in 'I Wish You All The Best'. The 36-year-old actress is set to feature in the film that will mark the directorial debut of Tommy Dorfman. The film is based on Mason Deaver's bestselling novel of the same name and Dorfman will both produce and write the screenplay.
Inside Nova
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again. The 83-year-old 'Cadfael' star began his career in the National Theatre in the 1960s and went on to become one of the UK's most prolific stage stars, performing both in London's West End and on Broadway as well as with the Royal Shakespeare Company - but Derek doubts he will ever tread the boards again.
Inside Nova
Katy Perry risks becoming 'fat Elvis' during Las Vegas downtime
Katy Perry has to be careful not to become “fat Elvis” in Las Vegas. The 'Roar' hitmaker started her Sin City residency 'Play' at the new Resorts World hotel on the strip at the very end of December 2021, and she has created a performing schedule which gives her plenty of downtime she has to be careful not to give into the indulgences on offer in Vegas just like rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley did when he had a residency in the 1970s.
Inside Nova
Alfonso Ribeiro is finished having kids after becoming dad of four
Alfonso Ribeiro has insisted he’s finished having kids after becoming a dad-of-four. The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star - who has a 19-year-old daughter named Sienna with his ex Robin Stapler as well as three younger children with his wife Angela Unkrich - has insisted he doesn’t want to expand his family again as he’s just looking forward to watching all his kids grow up.
"I Always Loved You The Best, Sid": Goodbye Moments From TV Shows That Never Fail To Make Us Sob
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
Inside Nova
Bill Skarsgard is 'really looking forward' to his role in John Wick 4
Bill Skarsgard has "always" been a fan of action movies. The 32-year-old actor is set to star in upcoming thriller 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and jumped at the chance to take on the yet-to-be-announced role because he finds the franchise "very entertaining." He said: "I think the movies are very...
Inside Nova
James Corden banned by owner of iconic Balthazar restaurant
James Corden has been banned by the owner of iconic Balthazar restaurant in New York. Restaurateur Keith McNally – who has a history of booting celebrities from his eateries – said he barred the Late Late Show host, 44, due to his treatment of staff. The 71-year-old also...
Inside Nova
Louis Tomlinson thought One Direction break would be a year
Louis Tomlinson only thought One Direction would take a break for "a year or two". The 30-year-old singer admitted he didn't want the band - which included Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan following the departure of Zayn Malik - to go on indefinite hiatus in 2016 and found it particularly frustrating that no one would put a time point on when they would reconcile, making it hard for him to move on.
Inside Nova
Rian Johnson honoured to include late icons in Glass Onion
Rian Johnson was delighted that Stephen Sondheim and Dame Angela Lansbury both agreed to appear in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The late stars both make their final film appearances in Rian's murder mystery sequel and the filmmaker was grateful to pay homage to two icons of stage and screen.
Inside Nova
From the cheering crowds to the rattling of PRISON BARS! You'll never believe the sports stars who have been JAILED...
These sporting heroes have won medals, championship belts and earned unforgettable victories. But after scaling the heights of their discipline, they have sunk to the lowest of the low by being arrested and JAILED!. Read on to discover which sports stars have ended up behind bars... Originally published on celebretainment.com,...
Inside Nova
Amanda Bynes has 300 hours left at cosmetology school
Amanda Bynes has "300 hours" of training left to complete at beauty school. The 36-year-old star - who started her career as a child actress with her own Nickelodeon sketch show before stepping back from the industry over personal issues more than a decade ago - graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 but went back to college in early October in the hope of becoming a manicurist and is already one-quarter of the way through her course.
Inside Nova
Anthon Ramos is latest star to join Dumb Money cast
Anthony Ramos, Dane DeHaan and Vincent D'Onofrio have been cast in 'Dumb Money'. The trio have joined the starry ensemble for the comedy-drama that includes Pete Davidson, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Sebastian Stan. The film focuses on the January 2021 "short squeeze" movement around the video game retail chain...
Inside Nova
Geri Horner announces new series of children's adventure books
Geri Horner is releasing a new series of children's adventure books. The Spice Girls star - who was known as Geri Halliwell before marrying Christian Horner in 2015 - is following on from the success of her Ugenia Lavender books in 2008 with a new collection. Geri has signed a...
Inside Nova
Different movies with the same plots
Stacker chose 15 pairs of films that have eerily similar plots: All pairs on this list have the same basic plot once you strip away the details. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Complained’ and ‘Whined’ About the Way Other Royals Treated Them at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A legendary columnist is revealing that he was told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe they were "mistreated" at Queen Elizabeth's funeral and have been complaining about it.
Monarch Confirms Dottie's Dark Deed, Solves Another Season-Long Mystery
More of the Romans’ past misdeeds were unearthed on Tuesday’s Monarch, including one that could uproot their entire family tree. Just one week after revealing (to absolutely no one’s surprise) that Dottie was responsible for the barn fire that killed Albie’s mistress Rosa all those years ago, Monarch blindsided the Roman family patriarch with an even bigger twist — albeit one that fans have likely suspected for some time. Per the findings of Albie’s private investigator, Rosa indeed perished in the fire, which was indeed set by Dottie. OK, no surprises there. But as Tripp so casually put it, “Buddy, that’s not...
Comments / 0