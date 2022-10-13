ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

A trail of Columbus-style pizza

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 5 days ago

👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me.

  • A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.

Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.

How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!

  • I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.

The intrigue: In 1934, they served the first pizza in Columbus.

What I ate: The TAT special, appropriately piled with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, white onion and banana peppers (large for $21.95).

  • Like any authentic Columbus-style pizza, the crust crunched.
  • … that means it's good, right? (I think I'm getting the hang of this!)

Vibe check: The intricate wallpaper and plush purple booths make the historic restaurant feel like visiting grandma's house — and I mean that in the best way.

  • The staff was kind and welcoming. And you'll never leave hungry.

If you go: 11am-8pm Wednesday-Friday and 3-8pm Saturday-Sunday. 1210 S. James Road.

Yes, and: Check out other Experience Columbus trails highlighting coffee, live music, beer and more.

The interior of TAT Ristorante di Famiglia, Columbus' oldest Italian restaurant, before a weekend dinner rush.

COLUMBUS, OH
