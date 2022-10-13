Read full article on original website
Related
vandaliaradio.com
Another Madigan charge thrust public corruption as Illinois election issue with 3 weeks to go
A recent Chicago Sun-Times poll shows the economy and crime are major issues heading into the election. Some say corruption should be right up there. In defending the controversial SAFE-T Act last week during a virtual forum, Democratic state Sen. Robert Peters acknowledged crime is a major issue heading into the election.
vandaliaradio.com
Madigan’s House rules remain in place as Republicans demand change, accountability
More corruption charges involving Illinois utilities currying favor from leading Illinois politicians should send a message to bad actors they will be held to account. Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces an additional corruption charge. Friday, federal prosecutors charged Madigan in a case involving AT&T Illinois. He was charged with 22 counts in May in a case involving ComEd and allegations of fake jobs for his allies. Saint Xavier University professor David Parker said the spate of indictments is a win for the public.
vandaliaradio.com
Gov Pritzker’s latest orders relax some COVID testing, mask mandates in medical facilities
It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the election expiring Nov. 12. He’s issued one every month since March 2020. The most recent order removes weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and long-term care workers, but keeps in place the vaccine and testing mandate for state employees at state-owned congregate facilities. It also recommends that Illinoisans follow CDC guidance on masking in medical facilities. That recommends masks in mid to high transmission areas, but not for low, which encompasses most of Illinois. The governor had previously said he will keep such orders going to get access to federal funds.
vandaliaradio.com
IDOR Extends Income Tax Filing Due Date For Corporations
(Chicago, IL) — The Illinois Department of Revenue is extending the income tax filing due date for corporations. Corporations now have until November 15th to file for the tax year ending on December 31st, 2021. Every corporation subject to income tax must file an income tax return by the required due date. The return must be filed if the corporation was in existence during any part of the tax year.
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois State Police arrest St. Elmo man following standoff near Wright’s Corner
ST. ELMO –On October 17, 2022, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, IL for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. On October 17, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
vandaliaradio.com
Freeze Warning in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am on Tuesday
..FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Comments / 0