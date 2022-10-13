ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida

Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
Endangered Species Found in California Creek for the First Time

Just over a year ago, Mill Creek saw some renovations including the removal of a dam that had long been present in the central California tributary. Now, officials are beginning to see some massive benefits to this dam removal after scientists discovered an endangered wildlife species located in the water.
Asian elephants prefer habitats on the boundaries of protected areas

New research, offering the most comprehensive analysis of Asian elephant movement and habitat preference to date, finds that elephants prefer habitats on the periphery of protected areas, rather than the areas themselves. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology. An international team of researchers...
New Research Reveals Wild Bees Are Seen Active in Woodland Treetops

New research found that a diverse community of wild bees was observed to be active in high woodland treetops. The discovery unveiled new observations because shaded woodlands are considered a poor place for bees. Insect Conservation and Diversity published the study, which is also available on Phy.org. The study noted...
Rare hybrid songbird traced to two very different species

Hybrids are rare in nature. Many mechanisms, including genetic, behavioral and physiological, usually prevent two different species from reproducing successfully. But in June of 2020, Stephen Gosser, a self-described “diehard birder,” identified an unusual bird out in the woods of Western Pennsylvania. It sang like an elusive and beautiful scarlet tanager (Piranga olivacea) but looked more like a rose-breasted grosbeak (Pheucticus ludovicianus). Both these species are found in the area, but they have different habitat preferences. Gosser immediately took some photographs and then called for a team from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh to help clarify his conundrum.
Discover The 9 Different Types of Cypress Trees

There are a dizzying amount of different types of cypress trees in the world, typically classified as either Old World or New World cypresses. Evergreen and preferring temperate regions, cypress trees come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You may be considering a cypress tree for your backyard or garden landscaping, but what type might suit your project best?
An Introduction to the Origin of Species 1st Edition

On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. On the Origin of Species By Means of Natural Selection. On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.
Critically Endangered Arctic Foxes Successfully Breeding After Decades

For over two decades now Artic foxes have not been breeding in Finland. However, this is all changing now as the results of regular efforts are beginning to pay off leading to recently successful breeding. It was just this summer when inspections in Artic fox nests revealed the wildlife species has been breeding successfully within the Enontekiö mountains in Northern Lapland in Finland. And now, scientists have discovered three pups have been born to an Artic fox couple as a result of the breeding programs.
New Tiny Green Frog Is First Spotted in Costa Rica

An interesting and unusual call helped a naturalist in Costa Rica discover a new species of frog. The tapir valley tree frog (Tlalocohyla celeste) is tiny and mostly green with red spots and blue armpits. The frog was described for the first time in a recent paper in the journal Zootaxa.
Gibbs Gardens expands butterfly garden for endangered monarchs

Gibbs Gardens is seeing migratory monarch butterflies this fall after expanding its butterfly garden, on their way between their summer home up north and their winter destination in Mexico. The migratory monarch was named an endangered species July 21 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. According to the IUNC, the migratory monarch population has shrunk by between 22% and 72% over the past decade. Jim Gibbs, owner and...
Honeybees order numbers from left to right, a study claims

Like many humans, honeybees seem to prefer their numbers ordered from left to right. Honeybees trained to recognize a specific number tend to fly left when given two side-by-side options of a smaller number and right when the options represent a larger number, a new study claims. The finding suggests that honeybees have a “mental number line” and that this association has biological roots, researchers report October 17 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The Working Minds of Honeybees In and Out of the Hive

Jürgen Tautz carefully explains what honeybees are doing when they're communicating with other bees in a dark hive and outdoors. He offers a new model of recruitment communication in honeybees and suggests a to-do-list for future generations of honeybee scientists. Tautz's alternative explanations for some ideas that are written...
Spotted Lanternfly and Potential Impact on Maple Syrup

Penn State University Extension will be offering a free webinar on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 am titled Spotted Lanternfly and the Potential Impacts on the Maple Syrup Industry. Who is this for?. Maple Syrup Producers. Maple Researchers. What will you learn?. Life Cycle of the Spotted Lanternfly. Impacts on...
