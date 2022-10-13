Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida
Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
Researchers discover 35 million-year-old insect trapped in an amber
It is thought to be between 35 and 47 million years old.
Insects Are Feasting on Plants Like Never Before, And The Consequences Are Unknown
For eons, plants and insects have lived in a delicate dance, of pollinators giving life to flowering plants and plants feeding the insect masses. But a new study suggests that insects are feasting on plants more so now than in the past 66.8 million years. "The difference in insect damage...
Endangered Species Found in California Creek for the First Time
Just over a year ago, Mill Creek saw some renovations including the removal of a dam that had long been present in the central California tributary. Now, officials are beginning to see some massive benefits to this dam removal after scientists discovered an endangered wildlife species located in the water.
The bizarre appearance of the Grasshopper Glacier is due to the millions of extinct grasshoppers preserved in its ice
Grasshopper GlacierCredit: J.E. Haynes. St. Paul, Official Photographer of Yellowstone National Park; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Grasshopper Glacier is located in Park County, Montana. The glacier appears as a snowfield that sits 11,000 feet above sea level.
These US bird species face a ‘tipping point’ as populations decline sharply, new report finds
We could see a drastic decline in some beloved bird species over the next 50 years, researchers say, noting that 70 species of birds face a daunting "tipping point."
Phys.org
Asian elephants prefer habitats on the boundaries of protected areas
New research, offering the most comprehensive analysis of Asian elephant movement and habitat preference to date, finds that elephants prefer habitats on the periphery of protected areas, rather than the areas themselves. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology. An international team of researchers...
15 Endangered Plants Native To The US You Can Grow In Your Garden
Buying local doesn't have to be limited to groceries and vegetables. There are many native flower species you can use to brighten up your landscape.
studyfinds.org
Majority of U.S. birds are rapidly dying off, report warns, though one population is thriving
ITHACA, N.Y. — A majority of bird species in the United States are rapidly declining, according to the 2022 U.S. State of the Birds report. Interestingly, however, decades of wetland and hunting conservation efforts have allowed one population — waterfowl — to grow throughout North America. The...
natureworldnews.com
New Research Reveals Wild Bees Are Seen Active in Woodland Treetops
New research found that a diverse community of wild bees was observed to be active in high woodland treetops. The discovery unveiled new observations because shaded woodlands are considered a poor place for bees. Insect Conservation and Diversity published the study, which is also available on Phy.org. The study noted...
earth.com
Rare hybrid songbird traced to two very different species
Hybrids are rare in nature. Many mechanisms, including genetic, behavioral and physiological, usually prevent two different species from reproducing successfully. But in June of 2020, Stephen Gosser, a self-described “diehard birder,” identified an unusual bird out in the woods of Western Pennsylvania. It sang like an elusive and beautiful scarlet tanager (Piranga olivacea) but looked more like a rose-breasted grosbeak (Pheucticus ludovicianus). Both these species are found in the area, but they have different habitat preferences. Gosser immediately took some photographs and then called for a team from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh to help clarify his conundrum.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The 9 Different Types of Cypress Trees
There are a dizzying amount of different types of cypress trees in the world, typically classified as either Old World or New World cypresses. Evergreen and preferring temperate regions, cypress trees come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You may be considering a cypress tree for your backyard or garden landscaping, but what type might suit your project best?
An Introduction to the Origin of Species 1st Edition
On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. On the Origin of Species By Means of Natural Selection. On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.
Critically Endangered Arctic Foxes Successfully Breeding After Decades
For over two decades now Artic foxes have not been breeding in Finland. However, this is all changing now as the results of regular efforts are beginning to pay off leading to recently successful breeding. It was just this summer when inspections in Artic fox nests revealed the wildlife species has been breeding successfully within the Enontekiö mountains in Northern Lapland in Finland. And now, scientists have discovered three pups have been born to an Artic fox couple as a result of the breeding programs.
Tree Hugger
New Tiny Green Frog Is First Spotted in Costa Rica
An interesting and unusual call helped a naturalist in Costa Rica discover a new species of frog. The tapir valley tree frog (Tlalocohyla celeste) is tiny and mostly green with red spots and blue armpits. The frog was described for the first time in a recent paper in the journal Zootaxa.
Gibbs Gardens expands butterfly garden for endangered monarchs
Gibbs Gardens is seeing migratory monarch butterflies this fall after expanding its butterfly garden, on their way between their summer home up north and their winter destination in Mexico. The migratory monarch was named an endangered species July 21 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. According to the IUNC, the migratory monarch population has shrunk by between 22% and 72% over the past decade. Jim Gibbs, owner and...
Science News
Honeybees order numbers from left to right, a study claims
Like many humans, honeybees seem to prefer their numbers ordered from left to right. Honeybees trained to recognize a specific number tend to fly left when given two side-by-side options of a smaller number and right when the options represent a larger number, a new study claims. The finding suggests that honeybees have a “mental number line” and that this association has biological roots, researchers report October 17 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
psychologytoday.com
The Working Minds of Honeybees In and Out of the Hive
Jürgen Tautz carefully explains what honeybees are doing when they're communicating with other bees in a dark hive and outdoors. He offers a new model of recruitment communication in honeybees and suggests a to-do-list for future generations of honeybee scientists. Tautz's alternative explanations for some ideas that are written...
iheart.com
Spotted Lanternfly and Potential Impact on Maple Syrup
Penn State University Extension will be offering a free webinar on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 am titled Spotted Lanternfly and the Potential Impacts on the Maple Syrup Industry. Who is this for?. Maple Syrup Producers. Maple Researchers. What will you learn?. Life Cycle of the Spotted Lanternfly. Impacts on...
