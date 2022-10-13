ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Courtney Love’s Masterbuilt Fender Venus up for sale on Reverb

Courtney Love’s Surf Green Masterbuilt Fender Venus guitar is up for sale, which was one of only three prototypes made back in 1994. The Venus was designed collaboratively between Love and then-Fender Artist Relations Builder Larry Brooks, who was also responsible for building Kurt Cobain’s Jag-Stangs. Seven offers...
guitar.com

Mark Hoppus tries to buy Blink-182 tickets, feels the pain of dynamic pricing instead

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus recently revealed that he has attempted and failed to buy tickets to the band’s upcoming concert. Tickets to the band’s freshly announced 2023 reunion tour went on sale this morning (17 October) via Ticketmaster, with many fans losing their minds at how difficult and expensive the process has been.
guitar.com

Noel Gallagher says “extraordinary set of circumstances” needed to reunite Oasis: “It would be a circus, and there’s no point”

Nothing is certain in life except death, taxes, and fans demanding that the Gallagher brothers reunite Oasis. Though the last one would require “an extraordinary set of circumstances,” according to Noel Gallagher, who claims that there’s “no point” given that the band “sells as many records now” as they did together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy