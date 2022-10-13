ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CWRU EMS offers medical care to campus community; apply for upcoming EMT course

Case Western Reserve University Emergency Medical Service (CWRU EMS) serves the campus community by providing confidential and free medical care and transport. CWRU EMS treats anyone regardless of university affiliation and offers them high-quality care for medical emergencies. The organization has saved members of the campus community an estimated $50,000 in EMS charges and transportation fees this semester alone.
Peer health educator information session

University Health and Counseling Services invites students to apply to become peer health educators. This opportunity is for students who envision themselves as leaders on campus and want to empower their peers to make healthy lifestyle choices. Peer health educators will be trained to develop, promote and provide wellness-related outreach...
Book launch: Until She Goes No More (Hasta ya no ir) new translation

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to a book launch for the translation of contemporary Chilean author Beatriz García Huidobro’s Hasta ya no ir (Until She Goes No More) by Jacqueline Nanfito, associate professor of Spanish. The book launch will be held Wednesday, Oct....

